By Jesse Pruett
The Dodge County Indians Baseball team hosted the Toombs County Bulldogs on February 14, 2018 in a rematch from the 2017 Elite 8 round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs.
Tyler Pruett was the starting pitcher.
Pruett pitched the entire game facing 27 batters, allowing one run on four hits and four walks, while striking out 11.
Offensively for the Indians, Andrew Lowery had a single, Gary Pittman and Chandler Davis both had doubles, Brodie Woodard had a sacrifice fly to drive in one run, and Chip Burch had a double, driving in the Indians second run.
Dodge held on to win their season opener 2-1.
On February 16, 2018, Dodge County hosted the Berrien Rebels.
Gary Pittman got the start on the mound and had a very strong outing.
Pittman threw a five-inning shutout, facing 20 batters, allowing three hits, issuing no walks and striking out six.
The Indians had all nine players get involved in the game.
Davis had three hits and an run batted in (RBI), Lowery had a double and two RBI’s, Woodard had a single and an RBI, and Ethan Rice and Pittman both added RBI’s.
Burch, Pruett, Parker Dixon and Daniel Coleman all added singles for Dodge. The Indians won the mercy rule shortened game 10-0 in five innings.
The Indians will travel to Hawkinsville and Berrien on Thursday and Friday of next week.
If you can’t make the trip, tune in to WOLF Country 97.5 to catch the play-by-play. Support your Indians’ baseball team this season with game attendance or by listening to WOLF.
Dodge County Indian Baseball senior Gary Pittman pitched a shutout against the Berrien Rebels during the Indians’ match-up with them on Friday night. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)
