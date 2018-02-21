Skip to first row site navigation
Holloway gets win
Holloway gets win
Posted by
Admin
in
Sports
Wednesday, February 21. 2018
Comments (0)
Former Dodge Lady Indian Hayley Holloway got her first win pitching as a member of Jacksonville University on Saturday. Holloway went six and one-third innings and allowed only four hits in a 1-0 win over Providence.
