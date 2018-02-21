Hits Homerun

Former Dodge County Lady Indian shortstop Margaret Simmons has been named Southern States Athletics Conference Softball Player of the Week. Simmons is now the starting shortstop for the Middle Georgia State University Lady Knights. She hit .440 last week, as she went 11-24, including a pair of doubles, a pair of two-run homers and five RBI’s. She had six runs scored and she slugged a strong .760 during the four-game series in Plant City, Florida. The Lady Knights had a 3-3 week, as all three losses came to nationally ranked teams. Simmons is the starting shortstop and batting in the leadoff position for the Lady Knights.