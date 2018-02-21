Indians lose to Laney in first round of state tournament

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) Indian Basketball team (16-9) finished in fourth place in the Region 3AA tournament and entered the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) State Tournament as the fourth seed from the region. The Indians had to travel on Friday, February 16, 2018 to Augusta, to face the number one seeded and third ranked Laney Wildcats (25-3) from Region 4AA.
The Indians trailed 11-21 after one quarter against Laney. Chris Clark led Dodge with five points in the quarter.
Nick Cummings put in 11 points in the second quarter to the lead the Indians as they trailed 28-37 at halftime.
Dodge outscored Laney 14-8 in the third quarter to close the gap to 42-45 after three quarters. Noah Wilcox led the Indians with four points in the third.
The Indians got as close as 44-45 with seven minutes left in the game and only trailed 46-49 at the five minute 53 second mark and were down 48-54 with four minutes 13 seconds left, but the Wildcats hit some big shots down the stretch to pull away, defeating the Indians, 53-66.
DeMarcus Caines led Dodge with four points in the final quarter.
Final scoring for the Indians were Nick Cummings, 18 points including a three-pointer; DeMarcus Caines, ten points; RJ Carr, nine points; Chris Clark, nine points and Noah Wilcox, seven points. The Indians finish the season at 16-10. Congratulations to our Indians.
