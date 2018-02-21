Squaws advance to Sweet Sixteen; host Early County this Wednesday

By Chad W. Smith
The third ranked Dodge County High School (DCHS) Squaws (24-4) Basketball team entered the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) AA State Tournament as a number one seed from Region 3AA after winning the 2018 Region Championship. The Squaws hosted the fourth seeded Jefferson County (12-13) Lady Warriors from Region 4AA on Saturday, February 17, 2018 in Eastman, and defeated them by a score of 68-45.
Dodge outscored the Lady Warriors 23-3 in the first quarter, led by Europe Brown with nine points including a three-pointer. Zannesia Mitchel and Destanee Wright each had three points in the second quarter as the Squaws outscored Jefferson 12-11 and extended their lead to 35-14 at the half.
The Squaws outscored Jefferson County 14-10 in the third quarter to lead 49-24. Destanee Wright and LaShauna Coley led in third with five points each. Wright led Dodge in the final quarter with six points, as the Squaws played a lot of younger players in the final quarter and were outscored 19-21, but took the win, 68-45.
Final scoring for the Squaws was Destanee Wright, 20 points; Europe Brown, 15 points including a three-pointer; Zannesia Mitchell, ten points including a three-pointer; LaShauna Coley, seven points; Kaonta Goolsby, four points; Kylie Hart, a three-pointer; Precious Coleman, two points; Cania Dawson, two points; Cheyenne Hunt, two points; Makayla Hall, two points and Jazmine Mizell, one point.
The Squaws now move on the to the Sweet Sixteen round to face number two seeded Early County (21-7) from region 1AA. Dodge defeated Early County last year in the first round of the state tournament. Dodge will host Early County High School on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Dodge County High School Gym. If the Squaws win, they will then advance to the Elite Eight round on Tuesday, February 27, to face the winner of the Model/Callaway game. Time and place are yet to be determined. The final four will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville.
Come out and support the Squaws on their quest for a championship.
