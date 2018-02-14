Local Student impresses

Local 2017 Dodge County High School graduate and Middle Georgia State University Knights Lady Softball player Margaret Simmons played well in a double header on Thursday, February 8, 2018 to Coastal Georgia in Cochran. The Knights won the first game by a score of 4-3 but lost the second by a score of 4-2. According to assistant coach Julie Anne Reeves, Simmons navigated every play that was sent to her in the infield with outstanding defensive consistency. Simmons, #6, plays in the shortstop position for the Knights. She was responsible for an outstanding stop on a linedrive hit between shortstop and third base, resulting in her throwing out the runner heading to first base. Offensively, Simmons bats leadoff for the Knights. In game one against Coastal Georgia, she was 2-4 at bat, hitting a double in the bottom of the third and a single in the bottom of the fourth. During game two, Simmons went 1-4, singling to short in the first inning, and eventually rounding the bases to score for the Knights. (Photo by Dawn Parkerson)