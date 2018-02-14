By David Bush
The Dodge County High School Girls’ Soccer team was a winner last Thursday night, February 6, 2018, against Georgia Military College (GMC) of Milledgeville by a score of 2-1.
Julianna Bellflower and Mason Law each had a goal for the Lady Indians and helped propel the team to 2-0 on the young season. Jacey Dowdy was almost perfect in goal for the girls, as she stopped 15 shots by GMC, allowing only one to get through.
The statistics for the game was as follows: Lezlii Contreras-Pacheco, one shot; Shelby Cannon, one shot; Miriam Elvira, one shot; Julianna Bellflower, one shot and one goal; Mason Law, one goal, one assist and one shot; Caroline Scarborough, two shots and Andrea Goday, one shot.
The girls’ soccer team will travel to West Laurens this Thursday, February 15, 2018. The game will begin at 5:00 p.m. Please be sure to go and support our teams.
Voted player of the week by her team, Dodge County High School’s Jacey Dowdy is shown above blocking a goal against Georgia Military College last week.
Girls’ soccer team beats Georgia Military College
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)