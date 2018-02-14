By David Bush
The Dodge County High School Boys’ Soccer team lost to Georgia Military College (GMC) of Milledgeville last Thursday evening, February 6, 2018 by a score of 2-1.
Nic Brown was responsible for the only score of the night for the Indians. The GMC defense held the Indians to a mere four shots on goal all night, making it tough for the home team to even up the score. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, had 17 shots on goal, with two of them finding the back of the net. Peyton Bush had a busy night goalkeeping, stopping 13 of the 17 shots, while Cade Fountain and Daniel Burrows each had a save, clearing lose balls away from the net.
The game’s statistics were as follows: Nic Brown, one goal, one shot; Alex Gomez, two shots; Tucker Rogers, one shot; Daniel Burrows, one save; Saul Mendietta, one assist; Cade Fountain, one save and Peyton Bush, 13 saves.
The varsity boys play again this Thursday night at West Laurens, beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Boys take loss in a nail-biter
