Dodge County wrestlers place at state tournament

By Brian Grauberger
The Dodge County High School wrestling team completed an exciting and successful season this past weekend at the individual state tournament.
Dodge County sent four wrestlers to the state tournament, and three brought home medals. The individual state tournament matches up the top eight wrestlers from the state in their respective weights and classifications, and they battle to determine the top six.
Sophomore Javon McNeal qualified for the state tournament for the first time in his young wrestling career.
McNeal fell short of the medal stand but wrestled very competitively and gained valuable experience. McNeal finished the season as a top eight wrestler in the 220-pound weight division and a season record of 23 wins and 14 losses.
Senior Tyler Montford qualified for the state tournament last year, but fell short of reaching the podium. He returned this year determined to leave as a state placer.
After losing a tough, tightly contested match in the first round, Montford wrestled his way back through the consolation bracket, capturing sixth place and earning a spot on the medal stand. Montford finished his season with an area and sectional championship, a sixth place finish at state and a season record of 32 wins and ten losses.
Senior Jared Cannon completed his phenomenal high school career with a fifth place finish at the state tournament.
Cannon is a three-time state placer, as well as a two-time area champion. Cannon finished the season with a record of 23 wins and ten losses.
He has been a fixture in Dodge County wrestling since his days in the youth program.
Cannon’s leadership and drive have been a huge part of the success of Dodge County wrestling, and he was pivotal in helping the wrestling program record its most successful season in its history this year.
Senior Christian Grauberger has been a member of Dodge County wrestling since its inception.
Grauberger began his wrestling career in Dodge County’s inaugural season, wrestling in the youth program as a second grader.
Grauberger completed his high school wrestling career with a third place finish at the state tournament.
He finished his senior season with a record of 42 wins and two losses.
Grauberger has been a two-time area champion, two-time sectional champion and a three-time state placer.
Grauberger was Dodge County’s first finalist in last year’s state tournament, when he brought home second place.
Cannon and Grauberger are the first Dodge County wrestlers to place three times at the state tournament.
The Dodge County Wrestling program will miss the experience and leadership of Montford, Cannon and Grauberger, but at the same time is in good hands with a young group of talented and hard working young men including McNeal.
The team is looking forward to building on this year’s success for years to come.
Dodge County High School senior wrestlers brought home medal finishes at the recent state tournament. Pictured above are (l-r), Jared Cannon, Tyler Montford and Christian Grauberger. (Photo by Brian Grauberger)
