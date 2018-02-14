Indians take fourth place in region; advance to AA State Tournament

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) Indians’ Basketball team played three games in the Region 3-AA tournament last week.
The Indians won one and lost two games in the tournament to finish in fourth place in Region 3-AA. Dodge County entered the tournament as fifth seed with a 6-6 region record.
The Indians traveled to Southwest Macon High School on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 to face the fourth seed, Bleckley County Royals.
The Royals had defeated Dodge twice during the regular season, but this night in the region tournament, the Indians had other plans. The Indians built a 20-point lead through the first three quarters and held on to knock the Royals out of the tournament by a score of 62-44.
Scoring for the Indians in the win were Nick Cummings, 24 points; Chis Clark, 14 points; RJ Carr, seven points; DeMarcus Caines, six points; Michael Carr, five points; Tony Baldwin, four points and Noah Wilcox, two points. The win over the Royals clinched the Indians a state tournament berth and advanced them to the region semifinals.
The finals were held at Washington County on Friday, February 9, 2018. Dodge then had to face the first seeded Dublin Irish for the third time this season.
The Indians kept things close for two quarters, but the Irish proved too much on this night, as Dodge lost 69-86.
Scoring for the Indians were Nick Cummings, 21 points; DeMarcus Caines, 19 points; RJ Carr, 15 points including five three-pointers; Chris Clark, 12 points including three three-pointers and Noah Wilcox, two points.
Dodge County faced Northeast Macon in the consolation game on Saturday, February 10, 2018. The Indians lost to the Raiders in a close game, 54-58.
Scoring for the Indians in the loss were Nick Cummings, 24 points; DeMarcus Caines, 15 points; Chris Clark, ten points including three three-pointers; RJ Carr, two points and Tony Baldwin, two points.
The Indians, who are 16-9 now, move on to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) AA State Tournament.
The Indians are scheduled at press time to travel to Augusta on Friday, February 16, 2018 to face the 25-3 Laney Wildcats at 8:30 p.m.
Laney is the number one seed from Region four.
With a win, the Indians would advance to the second round (Sweet 16) and have to travel to the winner of the Metter/Berrien game on Thursday, February 22, 2018.
The third round (Elite 8) would then be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. See the full GHSA AA Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket on the left side of this article for details about the tournament.
Indians take fourth place in region; advance to AA State Tournament
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)