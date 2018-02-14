By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) Squaws Basketball team played two games in the Region 3-AA tournament last week held at Washington County High School to win the 2017-18 Region 3-AA Championship.
The Squaws entered the tournament at 9-3 in the region and as the number two seed behind the first seed, Washington County, who entered the tournament at 10-2 in the region, with one of those loses coming to Dodge.
The Squaws defeated the sixth seeded Northeast Macon Lady Raiders for the third time this season in the semifinals on Friday, February 9, 2018 by a score of 55-39.
Northeast had advanced to the semifinals by defeating seventh seeded Dublin and third seeded Southwest Macon earlier in the week.
Scoring for the Squaws against Northeast were Europe Brown, 19 points; LaShauna Coley, 13 points; Zannesia Mitchell, 11 points; Destanee Wright, ten points and Nadia Lewis, two points.
The win over Northeast advanced the Squaws to the region championship game on Saturday, February 10, 2018 against Washington County, who had defeated the fifth seeded Bleckley County Lady Royals in overtime in the semifinals.
This was also the third time facing Washington County this season.
The Squaws and Lady Hawks had split their regular season games with each team winning on the other team’s home court.
This night, the Squaws faced the Lady Hawks on their home court again for the region championship.
This was the second year the Squaws had advanced to the region championship game under head coach CaSandra Hamilton.
Last year, the Squaws fell short to Bleckley County, but this year would be different as the Squaws took control of the game against Washington County early and never relinquished control as they defeated the Lady Hawks, 61-54.
Scoring for the Squaws against Washington County were Zannesia Mitchell, 20 points; Europe Brown, 16 points; LaShauna Coley, 13 points and Destanee Wright, 12 points.
Coach CaSandra Hamilton and the Squaws have added another region championship to the wall, as this makes the 23rd region championship for the Squaws in school history and the first since 2008.
The third-ranked Squaws, 23-4 now overall, move on to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) AA State Tournament.
Dodge County girls’ teams have advanced to the state tournament for the 26th year in a row, which is a state record for girls or boys.
The Squaws will host the first round of state this Saturday, February 17, 2018, with tipoff at 6:00 p.m.
Dodge will face Jefferson County with a record of 12-12 and are the fourth seed out of region four behind Laney, Josey and Butler.
With a win, Dodge will advance and host the second round (Sweet 16) on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
They would host the winner of the Early County/St. Vincent’s game.
The third round of state (Elite 8) would then be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
See the full GHSA AA Girls State Basketball Tournament bracket above. Also keep up with the Squaws on the Dodge County High School Basketball Facebook page.
Pictured above are (front row, l-r), manager Jamaura Mizell, Destanee Wright, Europe Brown, Zannesia Mitchell, Nadia Lewis and manager JaKoria King and (back row, l-r) assistant coach Nisha Walker, Jazmine Mizell, Kylie Hart, Precious Coleman, Cheyenne Hunt, Cania Dawson, LaShauna Coley, Makayla Hall, Aniyah Black, head coach CaSandra Hamilton and assistant coach Pam Dixon. For the full story, see Page 1B. (Photo by Chad W. Smith)
