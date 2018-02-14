Police, deputies make arrests

The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests from January 30, 2018 through February 13, 2018.
Mitchell Payne, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (PUI).
Walter Harper, age 58, of Eastman, was arrested for giving a false name and/or address and/or date of birth to an officer.
Betty Wright, age 56, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass on business property and shoplifting, less than $500.00.
Harold Sheriff, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Mildred Grimm, age 60, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Chelsea Walker, age 27, of McRae, was arrested for shoplifting, less than $500.00 and possession of methamphetamine.
Kelsey Williams, age 18, of Helena, was arrested for shoplifting, less than $500.00.
Michael Dobson, age 43, of McRae, was arrested for battery and residential burglary, forced entry.
Alonzo Washington, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license is suspended and/or revoked.
Stephen Howell, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated assault (other weapon); possession and use of drug related objects; probation violation and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a suspect.
Victoria Wilcox, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects and probation violation.
Russell Hall, age 43, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of marijuana, one ounce or less; a failure to pay bench warrant and possession of a dog at large and/or nuisance animal.
Donald Dassie, age 61, of Eastman, was arrested for a failure to pay bench warrant.
Brandon Parker, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass on business property; shoplifting, less than $500.00 and probation violation.
Nelly Dupree, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts.
Jessica Dupree, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct and aggravated stalking.
Amanda Adair, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license is suspended and/or revoked.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrested from January 29, 2018 through February 9, 2018.
Ryan Bowling, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Brandon Mikel Conner, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation; possession of marijuana, less than one ounce and possession and use of drug related objects.
John Christopher Fountain, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Jorge Garcia, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Tara Alexis Hamm, age 19, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Fred Fesser Hulett, age 43, of Helena, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Milton Ray Johnson, age 40, of Alamo, was arrested for receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
Givonni Shree Lucas, age 43, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Tavaris Marquis McClinton, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Dejuan Percell, age 21, of Griffin, was arrested for probation violation.
Kress D. Redmond, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of marijuana, more than one ounce; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.
Anthony Rozier, age 39, of Milan, was arrested for probation violation.
James Richard Scott, age 59, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of cocaine and misdemeanor tampering with evidence.
Richard Darnell Spivey, age 59, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
John Thomas, age 19, of Eastpoint, was arrested for probation violation.
Daniel Thompson, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for cruelty to children, allowing a child to witness felony and/or battery and/or family violence in the third degree; simple battery, family violence and criminal trespass.
Randall E. Weil, age 55, of Eastman, was arrested for hit and run, duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; failure to report accident with injury and/or death and/or damage and failure to maintain lane.