Admin
Wednesday, February 14. 2018
Morning Joe Scarborough on MSNBC (I never watch) is disappointed that Donald Trump has been declared mentally fit. I can’t stand that show nor George Step on all of us, a couple of losers. I recommend 1025WFLA.com from 6 to 9 a.m. with the great Bud Hedinger. Listen anywhere on the Internet.
Speaking of mental fitness or unfitness, I noticed Alabama linebacker Mekhi Brown has left the building. Mr. Brown swung and missed an Alabama assistant coach on the sideline after the inept Big Ten officials finally got it right, flagging Brown for a late hit 15 yard penalty against Georgia in a game marred by missed calls. Mr. Brown has moved on to Tennessee State U., a haven for ex-SEC players. I believe they now have five players who used to play for Southeastern Conference schools.
She says she was raped by Bill Clinton, then was intimidated by that champion of women everywhere Hillary Clinton, Juanita Broddrick told a Dateline USA interviewer.
“The ‘crime of the century’ is bad journalism.”
Cliff Kincaid on RenewAmerica.com
“The Democrats are now officially post-America”
Laura Ingraham  LauraIngraham.com  and LifeZette.com
What would James Madison, father of the Constitution, think of today’s politicians?
“A bribe is an irregular transaction through which the citizen may get his money’s worth of service from the government.”
Joe Sobran  Sobran.com

Remember Best Buy Corporation (symbol BBY)? It was trading at 16.87 on Feb. 1, 2018, it was 20.07 on Oct. 31, 1997, a very nice gain for those who stuck with it for the long term. Those who were patient with the company stock did very well overall.
Bumper sticker of the day: I’m a secret member of the John Birch Society.
Donald Trump in The State of the Union address said “we” 129 times and was interrupted by applause 135 times.
Florida Demoleft Senator Bill Nelson voted the Obama line 97% of the time for eight years. He’s running for reelection. Let’s hope he’s voted out in November.
Republican “moderates” Eric Cantor and John Boehner were for amnesty for illegal aliens. Both are now gone. Lindsey Grahamnesty of South Carolina is still there, unfortunately.
Retired Leftwing Democrat Senator Harry Reid is worth many millions and has never had a real job outside government.
The NFL (National Felon League) has terrible overtime rules, giving a huge advantage to the team that wins the coin toss. The other team might not get the ball at all in overtime. They need to switch to the college overtime rules, which are much fairer. Both teams always get the ball at least once.
A book I’d like to read: Let Trump Be Trump.
“Fans hate ESPN – can’t stand its leftism.”
Lew Rockwell on LewRockwell.com 1-9-18
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for visiting The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
