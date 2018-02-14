Morning Joe Scarborough on MSNBC (I never watch) is disappointed that Donald Trump has been declared mentally fit. I can’t stand that show nor George Step on all of us, a couple of losers. I recommend 1025WFLA.com from 6 to 9 a.m. with the great Bud Hedinger. Listen anywhere on the Internet.
Speaking of mental fitness or unfitness, I noticed Alabama linebacker Mekhi Brown has left the building. Mr. Brown swung and missed an Alabama assistant coach on the sideline after the inept Big Ten officials finally got it right, flagging Brown for a late hit 15 yard penalty against Georgia in a game marred by missed calls. Mr. Brown has moved on to Tennessee State U., a haven for ex-SEC players. I believe they now have five players who used to play for Southeastern Conference schools.
She says she was raped by Bill Clinton, then was intimidated by that champion of women everywhere Hillary Clinton, Juanita Broddrick told a Dateline USA interviewer.
“The ‘crime of the century’ is bad journalism.”
Cliff Kincaid on RenewAmerica.com
“The Democrats are now officially post-America”
Laura Ingraham LauraIngraham.com and LifeZette.com
What would James Madison, father of the Constitution, think of today’s politicians?
“A bribe is an irregular transaction through which the citizen may get his money’s worth of service from the government.”
Joe Sobran Sobran.com
I never watch
