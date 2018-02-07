Dodge County wrestlers are headed to state tournament

By Brian Grauberger
The Dodge County High School Wrestling team traveled to Toombs County High School this past Saturday to compete in the Eastern Sectional tournament. To be eligible for the tournament, a wrestler had to place at least fourth in the area tournament this past weekend. The top four placers at the sectional tournament advance to the state tournament next Friday and Saturday.
Six Dodge County wrestlers entered the tournament. Senior Christian Grauberger was the reigning sectional champion and entered the tournament as the number one seed.
He continued his dominance in the 152-pound weight class. Grauberger mercy-ruled all of his opponents by scoring 15 or more points more than they did through the finals. Because he won the tournament in such dominant fashion, he will once again enter the state tournament as a number one seed.
Senior Tyler Montford proved to be the top 182-pound wrestler in both the area and sectional tournaments.
Following up his area championship last weekend, Montford pinned his first two opponents to get to the finals before winning by points in the finals over his opponent from Toombs. Montford is heading to state as a number one seed, improving from his number four seed last year.
Senior Jared Cannon continued his impressive run of placing high in every tournament he enters. Cannon pinned his way to the finals before losing to the sectional champion from Toombs, capturing second place. Cannon enters the state tournament as a number two seed, an improvement to his number three seed last year.
Sophomore Javon McNeal dominated his first round opponent in the 220-pound weight class before losing to the sectional champion in the second round. McNeal climbed his way back to the consolation finals before losing to a familiar foe from Washington County. McNeal’s fourth place finish earned him his first trip to the State Championship tournament. He will enter the tournament as a number four seed.
These four young men qualified for the state tournament and have the opportunity to be crowned the best in the state at their respected weight class.
Senior Christian Tyukodi fell one spot short of qualifying for the state tournament by finishing 5th in 106-pound weight class.
Freshman Joah Gay’s solid season came to an end with a sixth place finish in the 170-pound weight class.
Come to the Macon Centerplex in Macon on Friday and Saturday to support our wrestlers. Wrestling will begin at 10:00 a.m. both days.
