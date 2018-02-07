Squaws finish second, Indians are fifth; play in Region 3AA tournament this week

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams finished their regular season last week.
The Squaws won three games while the Indians won one and lost two.
The Squaws defeated Southwest Macon, 53-49 at home on Tuesday, January 30 and then hit the road to defeat Northeast Macon, 48-44 on Friday, February 2 and defeat Dublin, 57-47 on Saturday, February 3, 2018.
The Squaws are now 20-4 overall and 9-3 in Region 3AA for the season.
The Squaws finished in second place in Region 3AA and received a bye to the semifinals of the Region 3AA Tournament to be played on Friday, February 9 at Washington County High School.
The Squaws are currently ranked second in the MaxPreps poll and sixth in the AJC poll.
The Squaws will play the winner of Southwest Macon vs. Northeast Macon/Dublin winner at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.
If they win, they will play in the championship game, also at Washington County High, at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 10.
A loss on Friday would put them in the third place game on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.
The Squaws have earned a berth to state tournament for the second year in a row under head coach Casandra Hamilton and 26th year in a row overall, the longest streak for any team in the state girls or boys.
The first round of state is Saturday, February 17, 2018.
Scoring for the Squaws against Southwest Macon were Destanee Wright, 25 points; Europe Brown, 13 points; LaShauna Coley, eight points; Zanessia Mitchell, five points and Aniyah Black, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Northeast Macon were Europe Brown, 16 points; Zanessia Mitchell, 12 points; LaShauna Coley, ten points; Aniyah Black, two points; Kylie Hart, two points and Destanee Wright, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Dublin were Europe Brown, 21 points; Destanee Wright, 16 points; Zannessia Mitchell, eight points; LaShauna Coley, seven points; Jasmine Mizell, three points and Cheyenne Hunt, two points.
The Indians defeated Southwest Macon, 74-54 at home Tuesday, January 30, 2018. They dropped two important games to Northeast Macon, 54-60 on Friday, February 2 and to Dublin, 50-64 on Saturday, February 3, 2018.
The Indians are now 15-7 overall and 6-6 in Region 3AA.
Dodge finished in fifth place in the region and was scheduled to play in the first round of the region tournament on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Southwest Macon High against the fourth place team Bleckley County.
A win on Tuesday would advance the Indians to the region tournament semifinals on Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Washington County against the first place Dublin Irish.
A win on Friday would put the Indians in the region championship game on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 8:30 p.m.; a loss on Friday would put them in the third place game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., all at Washington County High School.
A win on Tuesday will also secure the Indians a spot in the AA State playoffs.
Scoring for the Indians against Southwest Macon were RJ Carr, 17 points; Nick Cummings, 16 points; DeMarcus Caines, 15 points; Chris Clark, ten points; Noah Wilcox, ten points and Michael Carr, six points.
Scoring for the Indians against Northeast Macon were DeMarcus Caines, 14 points; RJ Carr, ten points; Nick Cummings, ten points; Chris Clark, seven points; Noah Wilcox, four points; Timothy Johnson, three points; Tony Baldwin, two points; Michael Carr, 2 two points and Noah Cummings, two points.
Scoring for the Indians against Dublin were Nick Cummings, 23 points; DeMarcus Caines, 11 points; RJ Carr, seven points; Chris Clark, five points; Michael Carr, two points and Noah Wilcox, two points.
Everyone is encouraged to come out this Friday and Saturday at Washington County High and cheer the Squaws and Indians on to a region championship!
