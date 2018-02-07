Legals 02-07-2018

1001
ADOPTIONS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
PETITION OF MILTON SCOT MULLIS
FOR THE ADOPTION OF KEIGAN CROSS COVERT and ANNIKA BELLE COVERT,
MINORS
ADOPTION NO. 18-A-129
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: SCOTTY EUGENE COVERT
You are hereby notified that the above-styled Petition for Adoption seeking the adoption of your biological children was filed by MILTON SCOT MULLIS in Dodge County Superior Court on JANUARY 31, 2018. You are further notified that by reason of an Order for Service of Summons by Publication entered by the Court on JANUARY 31, 2018, you are hereby required to file and Answer with the Clerk of Court and serve a copy on the Petitioner’s Attorney JOSEPH I. MARCHANT P.O. BOX 4218 EASTMAN, GA 31023 within 60 days of the date of the Order for Service by Publication.
This 31st day of January, 2018.
s/ RHETT A. WALKER
The Honorable Rhett A. Walker,
Clerk of Dodge Superior Court
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on December 15, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in DODGE County, Georgia:
VIZIO FLAT SCREEN TELEVISION (SERIAL#: LTLNGGAM0209002); VIZIO FLAT SCREEN TELEVISION (SERIAL#: 6EANLGP3901818); VIEW SONIC COMPUTER MONITOR (SERIAL#: U2W173660396); PHILLIPS FLAT SCREEN TELEVISION (SERIAL#: D5LA1826111959); SAMSUNG SOUND BAR (SERIAL#: OCBL14KH900089V); HP LAP TOP (SERIAL#: 321737071); VIKING COMPACT POWER PACK; HP LAP TOP (SERIAL#: CNF0044X86); DELL LAP TOP (SERIAL#: YC7QF97C2MMCW6YFFKV47KQJW); RYOBI INFLATOR (SERIAL#: EC17033D0197045); TWO DEWALT DRILLS; SHOP LIGHT; AIR COMPRESSOR (SERIAL#: 371761727); CHICAGO BATTERY CHARGER (SERIAL#: E224783); STANLEY SHOP HEATER (SERIAL#: H0510833); SKILL SAW (SERIAL#: 607024451); MILWAUKEE DRILL (SERIAL#: 665D500380127); VACUUM; TWO RED AIR TANKS; CAMPBELL WELDER; SUNSET TOOLS (SERIAL#: 5153DD); PAINT GUN; LINCOLN ELECTRIC WELDER (SERIAL#: 10260V197110749); BLACK AND YELLOW TOOLBOX WITH ASSORTED TOOLS; GRAY TOOLBOX WITH ASSORTED TOOLS; JOHN DEERE TOOLBOX WITH ASSORTED TOOLS; HUSKY TOOLBOX WITH ASSORTED TOOLS; SUZUKI MOTORCYCLE HELMET; BLUE IGLOO COOLER WITH ASSORTED CLEANING SUPPLIES; RED DOUBLE TOOLBOX WITH ASSORTED TOOLS; FOUR SHOP STOOLS; LOUISVILLE SIX FOOT LADDER; FOUR FOOT LEVEL; SEVEN FLOOR JACKS; DEWALT CHARGER; 21 GALLON AIR COMPRESSOR; COLEMAN 15 GALLON AIR COMPRESSOR; ROLLER SEAT; RED WORK BENCH; DEWALT TABLE SAW; ONE SECURITY CAMERA; PRO LITE; ORANGE DROP LIGHT; CRAFTSMAN SHOP VACUUM; ASSORTED AMMUNITION; ASSORTED NASCAR MEMORABILIA; ASSORTED JOHN DEERE MEMORABILIA; ASSORTED COCA COLA MEMORABILIA; ASSORTED UGA MEMORABILIA; BLACK DRILL PRESS; ONE HAMMER; TWO AXES; TRAILER (TAG#: TL 82030); EZGO GOLF CART (SERIAL#: 1297464); 2010 KIA FORTE (VIN: KNAFU6A29AF182187 / TAG#: RJJ0774)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within thirty (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c) to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 24th day of January, 2018
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P. O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49(n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on DECEMBER 11, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in DODGE County, Georgia:
2003 CHEVROLET IMPALA (VIN: 2G1WH55K339154053 / Tag# RIH0204), NINE HUNDRED TWENTY NINE DOLLARS ($929.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within thirty (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 12th day of JANUARY, 2018.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
ASSISTANT District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on JANUARY 5, 2018, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in DODGE County, Georgia:
2001 HONDA CIVIC
(VIN: 1HGEM21971L064055 /
GA TAG# RJJ 0788)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c) to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 1st day of FEBRUARY 2018.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
LYNN SHEFFIELD
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on DECEMBER 28, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in DODGE County, Georgia:
1999 CHEVROLET BLAZER
(VIN: 1GNCS13W3X2180433 /
GA TAG#: RII 2582
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 91611(c) to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 31st day of JANUARY 2018.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on DECEMBER 29, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in DODGE County, Georgia:
THREE HUNDRED FORTY NINE DOLLARS ($349.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c) to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 1st day of FEBRUARY 2018.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
NOTICE OF INTENT TO
INCORPORATE
Notice is hereby given that ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION which
will incorporate LIVING WORD MINISTRIES OF APOSTOLIC FAITH, INC. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code (O.C.G.A. Section 14-3-202.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 5103 THIRD AVENUE; EASTMAN, GA; DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA 31023; and its initial registered agent at such address is PHILOMENA CARR.
gpn 06
APPLICATION TO REGISTER A BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER TRADE NAME, PARTNERSHIP OR OTHERS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
The undersigned does hereby certify that ANGELA DOERSAM conducting a business as Sole Proprietorship in the City of Rhine, County of Dodge in the State of Georgia, under the name of WEEPING WILLOW WARES and that the nature of the business is craft/retail and that the names and addresses of the person, firms or partnership owning and carrying on said trade or business are:
ANGELA DOERSAM; 89 1st Street; Rhine Georgia 31077.
Subscribed and sworn to before me
This 19th day of January 2018
SELMA GRIMES
Notary Public
ANGELA DOERSAM
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
RE: Estate of MYRTLE DUNN HOWELL, deceased
All creditors of the Estate of MYRTLE DUNN HOWELL, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 17th day of January, 2018.
EMORY J. HOWELL, Executor
387 Empire-Chester Highway
Cochran, GA 31014
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES W. WOODHAM, SR.
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES W. WOODHAM, SR., are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 17th day of January, 2018.
JAMES W. WOODHAM, JR.,
Executor of the
Estate of JAMES W. WOODHAM, SR., Deceased
JAMES W. WOODHAM, JR.
102 Legacy Woods Drive
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RANJIT SINHA
All creditors of the estate of DR. RANJIT SINHA, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 16th day of January, 2017.
EXECUTORS:
SUJIT SINHA
7 South Meadow Ct.
South Burrington, IL 60010
VINITA SINHA WATTS
391 S Sussex PI
Columbia, IN 47201
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
ELECTIONS
NOTICE OF ELECTION OF CENTRAL GEORGIA
SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
February 5, 2018 TO ALL QUALIFIED VOTERS IN DODGE COUNTY:
Notice is hereby given that on November 6, 2018, a nonpartisan election will be held to elect 1 supervisor(s) for DODGE COUNTY in the CENTRAL GEORGIA SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT. District Supervisors serve as unpaid state officials who represent their counties in support of soil and water conservation activities.
March 9, 2018, is the last day on which nominations for candidates for the election will be accepted. The signatures of at least 25 qualified electors of the county are required to nominate a candidate. Candidates must also be qualified electors of the county. Nominating petitions must be received in the office of the DODGE COUNTY ELECTION SUPERINTENDENT AT 5401 ANSON AVENUE ROOM 100, EASTMAN, GEORGIA, BETWEEN 9:00 A.M.
MARCH 5, 2018, AND 12:00 NOON ON MARCH 9, 2018. Petitions may be obtained from the Conservation Commission at the address below, from the Commission’s website at www.gaswcc.org or from the Election Superintendent of Dodge County.
GEORGIA SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION COMMISSION
Mitch Attaway, Executive Director 4310 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER CONTAINED IN
SECURITY DEED
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Pursuant to a power of sale contained in a certain security deed executed by MONIQUE E. HOPPES, hereinafter referred to as GRANTOR, to FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA recorded in Deed Book 776, beginning at page 161, of the deed records of the Clerk of the Superior Court of the aforesaid state and county, and by virtue of a default under the terms of said security deed, and the related note, the undersigned attorney-in-fact for the aforesaid GRANTOR (which attorney-in-fact is the present holder of said security deed and note secured thereby) will sell at the usual place of conducting Sheriff’s sales in said county within the legal hours of sale, for cash, to the highest bidder on the FIRST TUESDAY IN MARCH 2018, all property described in said security deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 117 IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT
OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF FRIENDSHIP UMC CHURCH ROAD A/K/A COUNTY ROAD NO. 109, AND THE SOUTHWEST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT NO. 117, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN ALONG THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD NO. 109 ON AN ARC, WHICH SAID ARC HAS A LENGTH OF 112.56 FEET WITH A CORD DISTANCE OF 111.92 FEET ALONG A LINE RUNNING SOUTH 79 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 9 SECONDS EAST WITH SAID ARC HAVING A RADIUS OF 304.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 903.55 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE TURN AND RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 30 SECONDS EAST 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 770.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 46 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 39 SECONDS WEST 335.07 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT OR PARCEL CONTAINING 4.26 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MAY 3, 2002, PREPARED BY T. JERRY PEACOCK, SR., GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2132, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 126, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID PLAT BY REFERENCE BEING MADE A PART HEREOF FOR LEGAL AND ALL OTHER PURPOSES. THIS IS THE SAME AND IDENTICAL PROPERTY CONVEYED BY TIFFANY LEIGH MCKINNON TO JASON THOMPSON BY DEED DATED DECEMBER 12, 2008, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 622, PAGE 95, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION BEING CONTROLLING, HOWEVER, THE PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 2345 FRIENDSHIP UMC ROAD, COCHRAN, GA 31014
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above=named or the undersigned. The sale will be subject to the following items, which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable); any matters, which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property;
any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and all other matters of record superior to the said Security Deed. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA is the entity with authority to negotiate, amend and modify the terms of the Note and Security Deed. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA’s address is 241 East Saginaw, East Lansing, MI 48826. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA may be contacted by telephone at 800-642-4578.
TO THE BEST OF THE UNDERSIGNED’S KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS BELIEVED TO BE MONIQUE E. HOPPES, OR TENANT(S).
ROSE ACCEPTANCE, INC.,
as Transferee, Assignee, and
Secured Creditor
As attorney-in-fact for the aforesaid
GRANTOR
CAMPBELL & BRANNON. LLC
Attorneys at Law
Glenridge Highlands II
5565 Glenridge Connector, Suite 350
Atlanta, GA 30342
770-392-0041
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given
by GLEN RIDLEY to ARGENT MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC dated 1/19/2005 and recorded in Deed Book 499 Page 207 DODGE County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CBASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006MH1, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 61,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on MARCH 06, 2018 (being the FIRST TUESDAY OF SAID MONTH unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, DESCRIBED AS LOT NUMBER ONE (1) DOVE LANE SUBDIVISION, CONTAINING 1.19 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, GRLS NO. 1713, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 32, PAGE 61, DODGE COUNTY LAND RECORDS. SAID PLAT OF SURVEY AND RECORD THEREOF ARE BY REFERENCE MADE A PART HEREOF FOR A MORE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.
THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED FROM DEREK HUTCHESON TO GLEN RIDLEY DATED DECEMBER 20, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 496, PAGE 26, SAID RECORDS. FURTHER, THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION TO DEREK HUTCHES DATED DECEMBER 16, 2003, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 462, PAGE 175, SAID RECORDS. FURTHER, THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED FROM ABN AMRO MORTGAGE GROUP, INC. TO FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION, DATED AUGUST 5, 2003, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 451, PAGE 248, SAID RECORDS.
FURTHER THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY DEED UNDER POWER FROM MAGDALENE CARTER TO ABN AMRO MORTGAGE GROUP, INC., DATED AUGUST 5, 2003, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 451, PAGE 245, SAID RECORDS. FURTHER, THIS IS THE
SOME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED FROM JOHN PAUL JONES TO MAGDALENE CARTER, DATED JUNE 12, 2002, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 411, PAGE 85, SAID RECORDS.
SUBJECT TO:
EASEMENTS, RIGHTS-OF-WAY, SURVEYS, PROTECTIVE COVENANTS, LIMITATIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AFFECTING SAID PROPERTY OF RECORD, SAID RECORDS.
THERE IS LOCATED ON THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED AND CONVEYED A MANUFACTURED HOME MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS A 1998 REDMAN ADVANTAGE, BEARING SERIAL NUMBER 11433351A/B AND BY
AGREEMENT OF THE PARTIES HERETO, IS AFFIXED TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND IN SUCH A MANNER AS TO CONSTITUTE A FIXTURE PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. § 44-1-6(A), AS AMENDED, AND HAS AS OF THE DATE HEREOF BECOME A PART OF THE REAL PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED. ACCORDINGLY, SAID HOME IS TO BE TREATED AND TAXED AS AN IMPROVEMENT TO REAL PROPERTY FOR AD VALOREM TAX PURPOSES AND THE OWNER THEREOF AGREES TO APPLY FOR HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION OR TAKE OTHER APPLICABLE STEPS TO ENSURE TAXATION OF SAID HOME AS REAL PROPERTY AT THE EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE UNDER THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF GEORGIA. IT BEING THE UNCONDITIONAL AND ABSOLUTE INTENTION THAT THE MANUFACTURED HOUSING AS LAST DESCRIBED SHALL REMAIN PERMANENTLY ATTACHED IN
ITS PLACE ON THE REALTY AS HEREIN ABOVE DESCRIBED
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 70 DOVE LANE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY (OR PARTIES) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS (ARE): GLEN RIDLEY OR TENANT OR TENANTS.
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC
FORECLOSURE LOSS
MITIGATION
1661 WORTHINGTON ROAD
SUITE 100
WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33409
1-877-596-8580
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as
provided immediately above.
U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CBASS MORTGAGE LOAN
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-MH1
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
GLEN RIDLEY
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
10171647-A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 10171647A
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF GRADY SPIRES, DECEASED
ESTATE NO P-17-9054
NOTICE
[For Discharge from Office and all Liability]
IN RE: PETITION FOR DISCHARGE OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
To: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative, in this Court within 30 days.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing
will be scheduled. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
SARAH RIEDEL
Attorney for Petitioner
State Bar No. 266330
BANKS AND RIEDEL, P.C.
5607 Anson Ave
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1880
478-374-1839 (facsimile)
banksnriedel@hotmail.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF PAUL BRUCE SMITH, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9100
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
AMANDA SMITH has petitioned for AMANDA SMITH to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of PAUL BRUCE SMITH deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before FEBRUARY 28, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY LOU DYKES SIMMONS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-18-9108
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: ANY HEIRS WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN
HILDA F. MOODY has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of MARY LOU DYKES SIMMONS, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before FEBRUARY 23, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
If any objections are filed, a hearing will be SCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge, Dodge County Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge County Post Office Box 514
5401 Anson Ave #100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
