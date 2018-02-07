Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Here is an open letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell:
I personally caved two weekends ago and watched the conference championships, after avoiding the NFL all season. My logic was simple: Why should I let a few idiots keep me from watching a sport I have watched since before the Super Bowl was even called a Super Bowl? But then I awoke this morning to the news that you, Mr. Goodell, would not allow American veterans to buy an advertisement that said “Please Stand” with a picture of our flag.
Additionally, Mr. Goodell, you went on to say hastily at a news conference as well that you “support the black players in their stance on this matter of kneeling when the national anthem is being played, (“Because I believe as the players do of the injustice of the inequality on law enforcement towards African American people”).
First of all, give me a king-size break on all of this hyphenated “BS,” before noun “American.” Last time I checked, all fifty states are not part of the continent of Africa. If these morons, who have an IQ only to catch and throw some ball around for groceries and rent, and are so disrespectful of the country that gives them the opportunity for pay to play a child’s game, then go back to that banana republic and play for the Zulu tribe. The same goes for all people of color. Whether you are Mexican, Chinese, black, or whatever, if you are an American, that should be what it is period. Well, perhaps a little latitude that I can overlook on Mr. Goodell’s genealogical lines of decent. “Feckless American.”
Finally, my question to Mr. Goodell is, Why do you hate your average fan so much? Why are you now making it a matter of principle, just as soon as I tuned back in, for me to now not watch the Super Bowl?
I can look past a hand full of knuckle-draggers, who have the combined IQ of what a ham sandwich has, now that they are no longer on camera. But, I cannot look past the commissioner, who has clearly drawn a line I will not cross again. The next time there is even a prayer that I will watch the NFL is when you, Mr. Goodell, no longer have a job. And yes, I know you could care less. I got the hint on the morons on the commissioners’ board, when they voted you a pay raise that matches the pay of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret.
