Indians have four area champions

The Dodge County Wrestling team accomplished a first in the program’s short history; the team crowned four individual champions at the area championships. The Indians entered nine wrestlers into the tournament, the top four placers at each weight move on to the sectionals tournament next weekend, and a chance to earn their spot in the state tournament.
Senior Christian Grauberger, a two time state placer and last year’s state runner-up, came into the area tournament as the number one seed with a 36-1 record on the year and continued his dominance on the mat, pinning his competition in the first period to become champion at 152 pounds.
Senior Jared Cannon, last year’s area champion and two time state placer, received the number one seed and proved he was worthy, winning his first two matches by pin and defeating his opponent from Callaway in the finals by decision to become the 160-pound champion.
Senior Tyler Montford, a state qualifier from last year, proved to be the best in the area at 182 pounds. Montford came in as the number one seed and ripped through competition to become the 182-pound champion.
Sophomore Javon McNeal, the youngest of our area champions, entered the tournament as the number two seed. McNeal pinned his way to the finals before facing the undefeated number one seed from Washington County.
McNeal avenged an earlier loss to the Washington County grappler, pinning him late in the third period to win the 220-pound title.
Senior Christian Tyukodi, a four-year starter for Dodge County, entered the tournament as the number two seed and pinned his way to the finals.
In the finals, he faced a familiar foe from Spencer. Tyukodi came up short, finishing as the runner-up at 106 pounds and earning his first trip to the sectional tournament next weekend.
Joah Gay, Dodge County’s only freshman to qualify for sectionals, opened his freshman campaign as the number four seed.
Gay advanced to the semifinals before losing to a previous year state placer.
Gay fought his way back through consolation bracket to the third and fourth place match.
Gay recorded a first period pin against his East Laurens opponent to take third place at 170 pounds and earn a trip to the sectional tournament.
Freshman Judd Bellflower gained some valuable experience in his area tournament debut, as he wrestled himself into the fifth and sixth place match at 120 pounds.
Though he fought hard, Bellflower eventually lost to a tough wrestler from Northeast and finished sixth.
Also scoring valuable team points were Lance Bayles and AJ Melvin. The Indians finished third as a team and carry six to the sectional tournament next weekend at Toombs High School.
WinS big The Dodge County Indian Wrestling Team placed third in competition play recently, sending four individual champions to the sectionals tournament next weekend. Pictured above are (l-r) Joah Gay, Christian Tyukodi, Javon McNeal, Tyler Montford, Christian Grauberger and Jared Cannon.
Indians have four area champions
