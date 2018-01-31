By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams had three games on the schedule last week. Dodge traveled to Washington County on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 in a Region 3AA game and then returned home for two non-region rivalry games against Telfair County on Friday, January 26 and Hawkinsville on Saturday, January 27, 2018.
The Squaws moved to 17-4 and 6-3 in Region 3AA with two wins and one loss. Dodge knocked off previously unbeaten (in the region) and third ranked Washington County, 62-58, lost to 3rd ranked (A) Telfair County, 52-58 and defeated Hawkinsville, 54-31.
The Squaws, as of today, are second in Region 3AA with a 6-3 record, with three region games left this final week of the regular season. The Region 3AA Tournament is next week, February 5-6 & 9-10. If the Squaws remain number two or move to number one in the region then they would receive a bye and automatic bid to the state playoffs and would play in the Region 3AA semifinals and finals on Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the number one girl’s team which is Washington County at this point. If the Squaws win their last three region games and Washington County should lose one or two more, then the Squaws could take over number one and host the tournament. Look for more information in next week’s issue of The Dodge County News or check out the Dodge County High School Basketball Facebook page.
Scoring for the Squaws in the win against Washington County were Destanee Wright, 22 points; Zanessia Mitchell, 13 points; Europe Brown, 12 points; LaShauna Coley, 10 points; Nadia Lewis, three points and Aniyah Black, two points.
Scoring for Dodge in the loss to Telfair County were Europe Brown, 19 points; LaShauna Coley, nine points; Destanee Wright, nine points; Aniyah Black, five points; Nadia Lewis, five points; Zanessia Mitchell, four points and Cheyenne Hunt, one point.
Scoring for the Squaws against Hawkinsville were Europe Brown, 12 points; Kylie Hart, 11 points; LaShauna Coley, nine points; Makayla Hall, seven points; Jazmine Mizell, seven points; Cheyenne Hunt, three points; Aniyah Black, two points; Cania Dawson, two points and Nadia Lewis, one point.
The DCHS Indians basketball team continued their winning ways as they are in the midst of a six-game winning streak. The Indians are now 14-5 and 5-4 in the region after three more wins this week. The Indians defeated a ranked Washington County team on the road 49-44 for an important region win and defeated non-region rivals Telfair County, 74-61 and Hawkinsville, 50-44.
As of today, the Indians are in second place in Region 3AA with three very important region games left to play this week. The Region 3AA tournament is next week on February 5-6 and 9-10, 2018. If the Indians win and remain in second, they would receive a bye and automatic bid to the state playoffs and would play in the Region 3AA semifinals and finals on Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10 at the number one girl’s team gym. If they fall below second place, they will play on Monday, February 5, or Tuesday, February 6 depending on what place they finish for the season.
If the Indians finish in third, fourth or fifth place they will play in the second round of region on Tuesday, February 6 at the 3rd place girls team’s gym, time and opponent to be determined. The semifinals and finals of the Region tournament will be held at the number one girls’ team gym (Washington County at this point) on Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10. Check the Dodge County High School Basketball Facebook page for more information.
Scoring for the Indians in the win over Washington County were Demarcus Caines, 14 points; RJ Carr, 12 points; Nick Cummings, 11 points; Chris Clark, ten points and Michael Carr, two points.
Scoring for Dodge in the win against Telfair County were DeMarcus Caines, 30 points; Nick Cummings, 16 points; RJ Carr, 13 points; Chris Clark, seven points; Michael Carr, six points and Noah Wilcox, one point.
Scoring in the win against Hawkinsville were Nick Cummings, 24 points; DeMarcus Caines, 15 points; RJ Carr, seven points; Michael Carr, two points and Noah Wilcox, two points.
The Squaws and Indians finish out the regular season with three very important region games to help determine their place in the Region 3AA tournament to be held next week. Dodge was scheduled to host Southwest Macon on Tuesday, January 30 and then travel to Northeast Macon on Friday, February 2 and then Dublin on Saturday, February 3, 2018. All games begin at 6:00 p.m.
Blocks the shot Indian DeMarcus Caines goes up high to block the opponent’s shot in the game against Hawkinsville, played Saturday night, January 27 at the Dodge County High School gymnasium. (Photo by Leslie Liles)
Squaws and Indians in second place heading into final week; region tournament next week
