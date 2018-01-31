Holton runs, wrecks, and arrested, again

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, January 31. 2018
Comments (0)
An Eastman man is in custody at the Dodge County Law Enforcement Center after a car chase and crash involving area law enforcement agencies on January 25, 2018.

Frederick Herman Holton, age 38, was arrested after he made a second attempt to flee from law enforcement officers. The first attempt was on January 19, 2018 as reported in last week’s edition of The Dodge County News. Holton had tried to evade an area law enforcement agency who had attempted to serve a parole warrant on him.

During that event, Holton led law officers from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Eastman Police Department and the Oconee Drug Task Force on an almost five mile chase beginning around Golf Course Road north of Eastman. Holton ended up crashing his vehicle on Free Gift Church Road.

Law enforcement officials got Holton out of the car, and he was taken to Dodge County Hospital and was later transferred to a hospital in Macon. It was at the Macon hospital that Holton, according to Col. Mike Patterson of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, walked out of the hospital around 4:00 a.m. Holton was considered at large until the chase on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

It was at 7:12 a.m. Thursday that a second car chase that involved Holton and area law enforcement agencies occurred. This one also resulted in a crash on Isham Springs Road in Rhine, just north of Georgia Highway 87.

According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Walt Turner, in an effort to get Holton to stop, attempted to maneuver around the right side of the 2017 Chevrolet Impala Sedan that Holton was driving. Holton’s Impala’s right side struck the front left of Turner’s vehicle.

After the impact, Holton continued driving. He was arrested later. Both he and a 28-year-old female passenger had no apparent injuries and were not transported for medical treatment. No injuries were reported for Turner either.
“He is being held on a variety of charges from several law enforcement agencies,”Patterson explained.

Charges against Holton included obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, reckless driving, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, aggravated assault, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act-felony, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits), failure to obey stop sign, failure to yield right of way to school bus, criminal interference with government property, four counts of cruelty to children - criminal negligence/causes excessive physical/mental pain-2nd degree and simple battery.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrested from January 22, 2018 through January 30, 2018.

Allison N. Boone, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Otis Leon Carr, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce and parole violation.

Kiley Nicole Cooper, age 38, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Jorge Garcia, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Tierra George, age 22, of Cadwell, was arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Fredrick Holton, age 38, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers; reckless driving; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; aggravated assault; failure to maintain lane; speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits); failure to obey stop sign; failure to yield right of way to school bus; criminal interference with government property; four counts of cruelty to children-criminal negligence and/or causes excessive physical and/or mental pain in the second degree and simple battery.

Brandon Lee Jackson, age 20, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of marijuana, less then one ounce;

Travis Damion Jones, age 17, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for disorderly conduct and loitering upon school premises or within a school safety zone.

Kyle Michael Koropatny, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Brandon Rolls, age 29, of Glenwood, was arrested for probation violation.

Anthony Rozier, age 39, of Milan, was arrested for a bench warrant.

Anthony Craig Sheffield, age 50, of Chauncey, was arrested for receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.

Richard Lee Smith, age 28, of Cochran, was arrested for a FTA bench warrant; operating a vehicle without light required by law; suspended license; four counts of child or youth restraints not used properly and possession of marijuana, less than one ounce.

Jemel Leisha Wilcox, age 33, of Rhine, was arrested for misdemeanor theft of service.

The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests from January 22, 2017 through January 30, 2018.

Eric English, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Fannie Mae Clark, age 54, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Demetrius Hunter, age 19, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested for possession of alcohol by a minor.

Schawn Rivers, age 30, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (PUI).

Scottie Harrell, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested for residential burglary, forced entry; disorderly conduct and PUI.

Sophia Charles, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for a failure to pay bench warrant.

Lance Gilbert, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for giving a false name and/or address and/or date of birth to an officer.

Barbara Arnold, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking, less than $500.00 and shoplifting.

Richard Smith, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for a failure to pay bench warrant.

Angela Stanley, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested for PUI.

Shelia Goolsby, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested disorderly conduct.

Lisa Powell, age 51, of Cochran, was arrested for operating a vehicle a valid tag and/or decal and no insurance.

Marshall Cummings, Jr., age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of cocaine; possession of marijuana, less than one ounce; possession of Schedule II drugs for sale and/or deliver and/or distribution; sale and/or delivery and/or distribution of cocaine; open container violation and failure to maintain lane.

Jarod Armstrong, age 19, of Bonaire, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property less than $500.00 in value.

Telsha Pugh, age 43, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Stacy Oxley, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license is suspended and/or revoked.

Frank Dupree, age 70, of Eastman, was arrested for tags, not registering within 30 days and driving while unlicensed or having expired license and/or new resident.

Brian Payton, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for PUI.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News