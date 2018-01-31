Holton runs, wrecks, and arrested, again

An Eastman man is in custody at the Dodge County Law Enforcement Center after a car chase and crash involving area law enforcement agencies on January 25, 2018.
Frederick Herman Holton, age 38, was arrested after he made a second attempt to flee from law enforcement officers. The first attempt was on January 19, 2018 as reported in last week’s edition of The Dodge County News. Holton had tried to evade an area law enforcement agency who had attempted to serve a parole warrant on him.
During that event, Holton led law officers from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Eastman Police Department and the Oconee Drug Task Force on an almost five mile chase beginning around Golf Course Road north of Eastman. Holton ended up crashing his vehicle on Free Gift Church Road.
Law enforcement officials got Holton out of the car, and he was taken to Dodge County Hospital and was later transferred to a hospital in Macon. It was at the Macon hospital that Holton, according to Col. Mike Patterson of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, walked out of the hospital around 4:00 a.m. Holton was considered at large until the chase on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
It was at 7:12 a.m. Thursday that a second car chase that involved Holton and area law enforcement agencies occurred. This one also resulted in a crash on Isham Springs Road in Rhine, just north of Georgia Highway 87.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Walt Turner, in an effort to get Holton to stop, attempted to maneuver around the right side of the 2017 Chevrolet Impala Sedan that Holton was driving. Holton’s Impala’s right side struck the front left of Turner’s vehicle.
After the impact, Holton continued driving. He was arrested later. Both he and a 28-year-old female passenger had no apparent injuries and were not transported for medical treatment. No injuries were reported for Turner either.
“He is being held on a variety of charges from several law enforcement agencies,”Patterson explained.
Charges against Holton included obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, reckless driving, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, aggravated assault, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act-felony, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits), failure to obey stop sign, failure to yield right of way to school bus, criminal interference with government property, four counts of cruelty to children - criminal negligence/causes excessive physical/mental pain-2nd degree and simple battery.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrested from January 22, 2018 through January 30, 2018.
Allison N. Boone, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Otis Leon Carr, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce and parole violation.
Kiley Nicole Cooper, age 38, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Jorge Garcia, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Tierra George, age 22, of Cadwell, was arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Holton runs, wrecks, and arrested, again
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)