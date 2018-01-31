President Trump (I like the sound of that!) once again angered the leftstream media (good for him) with his alleged s---hole reference to countries such as Haiti.
“No leftist reporters want Americans knowing about the reality of life in the Third World that these immigrants will bring with them.”
Paul Kersey on VDare.com 1-20-18
Freddie Gray, career Baltimore criminal, died in a police van and his family collected $6.4 million in a 2015 wrongful death suit. I believe wrongful death suits are tax-free.
Establishment whiner George Will, who says he’s no longer a Republican, claims Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) isn’t liked by colleagues and is not a “team player,” whatever that means. No wonder RINO Senator John McCain calls Senator Cruz a “wacko bird.” That’s a positive endorsement to me. Lead on, Senator Cruz.
“You know President Trump is on to something effective when the media are constantly telling him to stop it, and nothing has amplified this more than his use of twitter. Ever since the campaign, the punditry and the political class has insisted that someone needs to take his phone away from him or else there will be disaster.”
Judi McLeod on CanadaFreePress.com 1-1-18
Demoleftists all hate term limits. Crazy Joe Biden, 45 years in D.C. is now vice-plagiarist and many other lefty losers are still there for life: Socialist Bernie, San Fran Nan, Chucky Schumer, Pocahantas will hound us for years to come.
“Keep Rove off the campaign trail,” says Donald Trump. Where did they find Rove, anyway? This shows you again that Donald Trump has surprisingly good political instincts.
Karl Rove: Overrated!
