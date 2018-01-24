Indians pick up three wins; Squaws win two of three

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams had two important region games and one non-region game last week.
DCHS traveled to Southwest Macon on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 and then hosted East Laurens on Friday, January 19, 2018 for two region games, before hitting the road to non-region rival West Laurens on Saturday, January 20, 2018.
The Squaws improved to 15-3 overall and 5-3 in region 3AA, as they won games with Southwest Macon and West Laurens and lost a crucial region game with East Laurens.
The Squaws picked up an important region win on the road at Southwest Macon, as they defeated the Lady Patriots 68-46. Scoring for the Squaws were Zanessia Mitchell, 26 points; Europe Brown, 23 points; Destanee Wright, 13 points; LaShauna Coley, four points and Cheyenne Hunt, two points.
The Dodge girls dropped their third region game of the season, as they lost to East Laurens, 47-55 on Friday in Eastman. Scoring for the Squaws were Destanee Wright, 16 points; Europe Brown, 13 points; Zanessia Mitchell, 12 points; LaShauna Coley, two points; Aniyah Black, two points and Cheyenne Hunt, two points.
The Squaws rebounded with a win against West Laurens on Saturday, 52-48. Scoring for the Squaws were Europe Brown, 18 points; Destanee Wright, 16 points; LaShauna Coley, 12 points; Kaonte Goolsby, two points; Kylie Hart, two points and Nadia Lewis, two points.
The DCHS Squaws are now ranked third in the state in the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC) poll and tenth in the Sandy’s Spiel Poll.
The Indians went on the warpath last week and won all three games.
Dodge defeated Southwest Macon 63-51 in Macon on Tuesday.
Scoring for the Indians were Nick Cummings, 30 points; DeMarcus Caines, 19 points; Chris Clark, ten points and Timothy Johnson, three points.
The Indians defeated region foe East Laurens on Friday, 67-17.
Scoring for Dodge was Nick Cummings, 20 points; DeMarcus Caines, 18 points; Chris Clark, 13 points; RJ Carr, six points; Michael Carr, four points; Noah Cummings, two points and Timothy Johnson, two points.
The Indians defeated West Laurens in a non-region battle by a score of 48-46 in Dexter on Saturday night. Scoring for Dodge was Chris Clark, 15 points including five three-pointers; Nick Cummings, 15 points; Michael Carr, five points; RJ Carr, five points; DeMarcus Caines, four points and Timothy Johnson, four points.
The Indians improved to 11-5 overall and 4-4 in region 3AA.
The Squaws and Indians have one huge region game scheduled at Washington County on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 and then finish out the week with non-region games at home against Telfair County on Friday, January 26, 2018 and Hawkinsville, on Saturday, January 27, 2018 for senior night.
They are home again on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 against region foe Southwest Macon.
