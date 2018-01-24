A Dodge County man is wanted by several law enforcement agencies for various warrants, including a charge of fleeing and attempting to elude law officers in a vehicle.
Fredrick Herman Holton, age 38, of Eastman, is at large after being involved in a crash that was a result of a nearly five-mile chase involving Holton and law officers from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Eastman Police Department and the Oconee Drug Task Force.
According to Col. Mike Patterson of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around noon on January 19, another agency went to serve a parole warrant on Holton, who fled the scene in his vehicle. The chase was initiated around Golf Course Road just north of Eastman.
Authorities chased a suspect for approximately five miles before he wrecked on Free Gift Church Road. (Photo by Leslie Liles)
