Authorities chased a suspect for approximately five miles before he wrecked on Free Gift Church Road. (Photo by Leslie Liles)

Updated: Chase leads to wreck, arrest, escape

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, January 24. 2018
Updated: 5 hours ago
Comments (0)
A Dodge County man is wanted by several law enforcement agencies for various warrants, including a charge of fleeing and attempting to elude law officers in a vehicle.

Fredrick Herman Holton, age 38, of Eastman, is at large after being involved in a crash that was a result of a nearly five-mile chase involving Holton and law officers from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Eastman Police Department and the Oconee Drug Task Force.

According to Col. Mike Patterson of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around noon on January 19, another agency went to serve a parole warrant on Holton, who fled the scene in his vehicle. The chase was initiated around Golf Course Road just north of Eastman.

Several agencies have warrants on Holton, Patterson said they discovered later.

Patterson said that Holton led officers and deputies through the City of Eastman onto Legion Drive, Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, across the Terry Coleman Parkway and onto Edna Moore Road before ending up on Free Gift Church Road.

It was on Free Gift Church Road that Holton crashed his vehicle. “The road is dirt, and we believe he hit a wash out. They got him out of the car, arrested him and took him to Dodge County Hospital,” Patterson stated. Hours later, Holton was transferred to a hospital in Macon.

Unguarded, Holton walked out of the hospital around 4:00 a.m. “The security cameras at the hospital show him walking away,” Patterson said.

As of press time Tuesday, Holton was still being sought by area law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement agencies believe that Holton may be are armed and should be considered dangerous.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News