Wednesday, January 24. 2018
AARP supports gun control, government funding of abortions, contributed $20 million to push passage of Obamacare legislation. AARP stood to make $1 billion in payoffs from Obamacare. Do you think these characters care anything about you?
RINO (Republican In Name Only) elites always listen to advice from liberal Democrats, showing what fools they are. George Bush I made himself a one-termer by taking advice from such losers.
One good thing about John Kerry – he was probably a better Secretary of State than his successor Hillary Clinton.
“Ask not what you can do for your country; ask what your government is doing to you.”
Joseph Sobran  1990  Sobran.com
“You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.”
Jim Rohn  author, entrepreneur,
motivational speaker   JimRohn.com
“The sinews of war are infinite money.”
Marcus Cicero   (106-43 B.C.)
Good video: search “Twilight landing at LAX” cockpit view  about 3 1/2 minutes long – good one  filmed by an airline pilot. Notice the background noise he adds as the plane passes over Watts.

A big problem for Democrats: the last time they carried a majority of the white vote was Lyndon Johnson in 1964. I voted for Goldwater – long time ago. It seems about thirty years back to me. LBJ was hyped as the guy who’d keep us out of Vietnam – remember?
“Socialized medicine is the keystone to the Arch of the Socialist State.”
Vladimir Lenin
Good websites – no need to capitalize: JamesPWillis.blogspot.com, Saberpoint.blogspot.com, BaloosCartoonBlog.blogspot, CanadaFreePress.com, RenewAmerica.com, VDare.com, Unz.com, TakiMag.com, DissidentProf.com, LifeZette.com, FGFBooks.com, DailyKenn.com, Breitbart.com, DelsJourney.com, ColoradoGuy.com, LewRockwell.com, MichaelPRamirez.com, 1stock1.com, AIM.org, Narrative-Collapse.com (must use dash), SteynOnline.com, StoneZone.com, EagleRising.com, RealClimateScience.com, AnnCoulter.com, LauraIngraham.com, MonicaMemo.com, GunOwners.org.
Bumper sticker of the day: Insured By Smith & Wesson.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for visiting The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
