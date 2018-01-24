AARP supports gun control, government funding of abortions, contributed $20 million to push passage of Obamacare legislation. AARP stood to make $1 billion in payoffs from Obamacare. Do you think these characters care anything about you?
RINO (Republican In Name Only) elites always listen to advice from liberal Democrats, showing what fools they are. George Bush I made himself a one-termer by taking advice from such losers.
One good thing about John Kerry – he was probably a better Secretary of State than his successor Hillary Clinton.
“Ask not what you can do for your country; ask what your government is doing to you.”
Joseph Sobran 1990 Sobran.com
“You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.”
Jim Rohn author, entrepreneur,
motivational speaker JimRohn.com
“The sinews of war are infinite money.”
Marcus Cicero (106-43 B.C.)
Good video: search “Twilight landing at LAX” cockpit view about 3 1/2 minutes long – good one filmed by an airline pilot. Notice the background noise he adds as the plane passes over Watts.
Republican In Name Only
