Legals 01-17-18

CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49(n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on December 11, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
2003 NISSAN FRONTIER
(VIN: 1N6ED27T03C43019)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within thirty (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 10th day of JANUARY, 2018.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
ASSISTANT District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49(n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on December 11, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
THIRTEEN THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE ($13,473.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; 2003 MAZDA
(TAG#: RKI0141)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within thirty (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 10th day of JANUARY, 2018.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
ASSISTANT District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is given that ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION that with Incorporate HOWELL STEEL, INC.
have been delivered to the Secretary of State for Filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code (or Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code). The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 522 LEGION DRIVE; EASTMAN, GA 31023 and its initial registered agent at such address is WILLIAM T. HOWELL, JR.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RANJIT SINHA
All creditors of the Estate of DR. RANJIT SINHA, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 16th day of January, 2017.
EXECUTORS:
SUJIT SINHA
7 South Meadow Ct.
South Burrington, IL 60010
VINITA SINHA WATTS
391 S Sussex PI
Columbia, IN 47201
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ANN G. STUDSTILL
All creditors of the Estate of ANN G. STUDSTILL are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 28th day of December, 2017.
DAVID E. STUDSTILL, JR. and MARK G. STUDSTILL,
Co Executors of the Estate of ANN G. STUDSTILL, Deceased
DAVID E. STUDSTILL JR.
195 Woodfield Court
McDonough, GA 30253
MARK G. STUDSTILL
6263 Creekview Dr.
Eastman, GA 31023
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as nominee for CBC NATIONAL BANK, its successors and assigns, dated October 13, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 666, Page 321, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, NA by assignment recorded in Deed Book 834, Page 213, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED TWENTY AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($161,820.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in February, 2018, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE A DIV. OF WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., PO BOX 10335, DES MOINES, IA 50306 1-800-416-1472.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1311 4TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as Attorney in Fact for
BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS 7 AND 8, BLOCK “O”, JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, EXT. NO. 1, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT AN IRON PIN PLACED AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WOODLAND DRIVE AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, RUN SOUTH 49 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 230.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 37 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 204.10 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 256.37 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 178.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT CONTAINS 1.07 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS.
SAID TRACT IS FURTHER DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY W.P. JOHNSON & ASSOCIATES FOR GUS A. ALLBRITTON, DATED NOVEMBER 14, 1997, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 28 AT PAGE 308 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
LOT NO. 7 OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS EXPRESSLY SUBJECT TO A PERMANENT EASEMENT TO AND RIGHT OF USE AND ATTACH TO THE CITY WATER LINE, SAID EASEMENT BEING SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCE PLAT OF SURVEY.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
MR/kdh 2/6/18
Our file no. 5325517-FT5
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: TIMOTHY HO
Civil Action File No. 17V-8258
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that AMY BROWN, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 24th day of August 2017, praying for a change in the name of minor child from TIMOTHY HO to TIMOTHY BROWN.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 5th day of DECEMBER, 2017.
AMY BROWN
Petitioner
PUBLIC HEARINGS
GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
TO HOLD
DETOUR OPEN HOUSE
FOR P.I. NOS. 0013823 AND 0013824
DODGE COUNTY
On Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at Dodge County High School, 350 Pearl Bates Avenue, Eastman, Georgia 31023, the GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION will hold a Detour Open House concerning the projects listed above.
The projects propose to replace the existing bridges located on SR 165/Chauncey-Rhine Highway at Sugar Creek (PI No. 0013823) and State Route (SR) 230/Lower River Road at Big Branch (PI No. 0013824), both located in Dodge County, Georgia. The existing typical sections of both bridges consist of two 11-foot travel lanes with 1.5-foot and 2-foot shoulders on both sides of each bridge. The proposed bridges would have typical sections consisting of two 12-foot travel lanes with 6foot shoulders on both sides of each bridge.
For PI No. 0013823, the proposed detour would utilize US 341 and SR 117 in addition to SR 165/Chauncey-Rhine Highway. For PI No. 0013824, the proposed detour would utilize US 341 and SR 87 in addition to SR 230/Lower River Road.
The purpose of this Detour Open House is to provide the public with an opportunity to view the proposed detours, ask questions, and to provide an opportunity for the public to comment on the projects and the proposed detours.
The Open House will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will be informal, and the public is invited to attend anytime during these hours. There will be no formal presentation. A court reporter will be available to allow the public an opportunity to make verbal comments about the projects.
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information:
The meeting site is accessible to persons with disabilities. Accommodations for people with disabilities can be arranged with advance notice by calling Ellen Wright at 478-553-3407.
Written statements will be accepted concerning the projects until Tuesday, February 06, 2018. Written statements may be submitted to:
MR. ERIC DUFF
STATE ENVIRONMENTAL
ADMINISTRATOR
GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
600 WEST PEACHTREE STREET, NW – 16TH FLOOR
ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30308
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY LOU DYKES SIMMONS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-18-9108
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: ANY HEIRS WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN
HILDA F. MOODY has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of MARY LOU DYKES SIMMONS, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before February 23, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be SCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge, Dodge County Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge County
Post Office Box 514
5401 Anson Ave #100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
