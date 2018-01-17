By Terry Evans
On Thursday, January 11, 2018, the Dodge County Middle School (DCMS) Warriors jumped out to a 16-6 first quarter lead over East Laurens, on the way to a 47-32 win. Scoring for the Warriors were Kavarnis Hall, 17 points; Keyshaun Mincey, 11 points; Demron Gordon, nine points; Zitorrian Lampkin, six points; Hunter Kirkley, three points and Evan Harrell, one point.
The DCMS girls also defeated East Laurens by a score of 28-12. Congratulations to both DCMS basketball teams.
Warriors win two games
