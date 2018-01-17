Squaws and Indians split games with Washington County and rival Dublin

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams had two important region games at home last week. DCHS hosted Washington County on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 and then hosted rival Dublin on Saturday, January 13, 2018.
The Squaws improved to 13-2 over all and 4-2 in region 3AA as they split games with Washington County and Dublin.
The Dodge girls dropped their second region game of the season to Washington County 52-71 on Tuesday in Eastman.
Scoring for the Squaws were Destanee Wright, 24 points; Europe Brown, 12 points; Zanessia Mitchell, ten points; LaShauna Coley, three points; Aniyah Black, two points and Jazmyne Mizell, one point.
The Squaws rebounded with a win against Dublin on Saturday, 65-39.
Scoring for the Squaws were Destanee Wright, 22 points; Europe Brown, 15 points; Zanessia Mitchell, 11 points; Cheyenne Hunt, seven points; Kylie Hart, four points; Aniyah Black, two points and LaShauna Coley, two points.
Coach Cassandra Wright Hamilton and the DCHS Squaws are now ranked third in the state in the Atlanta Journal Constitution poll and eighth in the Sandy’s Spiel Poll.
The Indians also split their region games last week.
Dodge defeated Washington County 65-59 in Eastman on Tuesday. Scoring for the Indians were Nick Cummings, 30 points; DeMarcus Caines, 15 points; Readell Hunt, eight points; RJ Carr, six points; Michael Carr, four points and Noah Wilcox, two points.
The Indians lost to rival Dublin on Saturday 65-51.
Scoring for Dodge were DeMarcus Caines, 18 points; Nick Cummings, 17 points; Noah Wilcox, eight points; Michael Carr, four points; RJ Carr, two points and Chris Clark, two points. The Indians are now 8-5 overall and 2-4 in region 3AA.
The Squaws and Indians have two region games and one non-region game this week, as they travel to Southwest Macon on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 and then return home against East Laurens on Friday, January 19, 2018 and then travel to West Laurens on Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Indian DeMarcus Caines scored two points quickly for Dodge County during Saturday evening’s loss to the Dublin Irish. Caines played very well against the Irish that night, scoring 18 points in the game and leading the Indians in overall scoring. The Indians play region rival East Laurens on Friday night, January 19, 2018. (Photo by Leslie Liles)
Squaws and Indians split games with Washington County and rival Dublin
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)