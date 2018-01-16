Buddy Pittman is elected Eastman council chairman

The Eastman City Council held their first meeting of 2018 on Tuesday, January 9 at the Eastman City Hall Council Chambers and elected officers for the new year.
The council elected Buddy Pittman as the new city council chairperson. Previously, Raymond Mullis had held that position for many years. The council then elected Raymond Mullis as vice chairman. They then elected Prince Dawson as the council chaplain. Rita Llop was elected as the council attorney and Joey Marchant was elected as the city recorders court judge.
The council approved replacing a “soft start” on the Rocky Springs pump station that was damaged by water from Hurricane Irma. The cost will be $6,500.00, but city manager Jason Cobb told the council that the city would be reimbursed the cost from funds available through the Federal
Emergency Management Agency’s Hurricane Irma relief funds.
The council rescheduled their Monday, January 22 regularly scheduled meeting to Monday, January 29 due to the Mayor’s Day conference in Atlanta from January 19-22.
