Random thoughts

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, January 17. 2018
Comments (0)
Go Georgia Bulldogs.
San Fran Nan(cy) Pelosi and the Demo-Pelosicrats can’t afford to lose the votes of illegal invaders from south of the border.
“Pelosi and her Democratic Party comrades are desperate to keep 700,000 ‘dreamers’ – illegal aliens brought into the country as children – within the borders so the party can pad future ballot counts with their votes.”
DailyKenn.com  9-19-17
We need a smarter immigration system based on merit accompanied by the border wall.
The Waffle House co-founders died in late 2017 at age 97 and 98, still worked into their nineties and were mentioned on the always interesting yet sad yearend show on CBS Sunday Morning.
Liberals now try to peddle the “Trump is unhinged, deranged” line of nonsense. You can see the man is still sharp and the long distance diagnosis by self-appointed experts is falling flat. They did this to Barry Goldwater, when a bunch of left-wing psychiatrists who’d never met Goldwater were saying he was crazy in a newspaper ad. Those doctors should’ve had their medical licenses revoked for such irresponsible tactics. Goldwater didn’t get crazy until his last years. The same crowd praised him then.
Trump is on target and speaks calmly, so that his liberal detractors can understand him. He’s an energy machine, always active.
Commentator Steve Moore says, “I’m 15 years younger and I can’t keep up with him.”
“Larry King says he never saw CNN’s liberal bias. Which proves that even HE doesn’t watch CNN.”
Jodi Miller on MRC.org   3-7-14
“The Russian collusion delusion has failed.”
Roger Stone  SoneZone.com  1-5-18 

Remember the 2002 Georgia elections? All polls showed Democrats winning reelection as governor and U.S. Senator. No poll during the campaign showed Republicans winning either race. Republicans won both races comfortably. Maybe polls tell us more about the media than about the candidates.
Ace Of Spades HQ (ace.mu.nu) reminds us – “Remember: John Kerry easily won the exit polls in 2004, leading to the ‘Seven Hour Presidency.’”
From ThaAbsurdReport.com: “The United States is a nation of laws, poorly written and randomly enforced.”
Frank Zappa
Hollywood leftists have large houses surrounded by walls and could take in refugees. They never have to live with the results of illegal immigration.
Any Trump success = failure to the leftwing. “Without hysteria the left cannot function.”
Dennis Prager
Of course plenty of scientific drivel was taught at the first Earth Day in 1970. It’s still happening.
Bumper sticker of the day: SHABL: Stop Having A Boring Life.
We just missed the birthday of bluegrass legend Earl Scruggs, born January 6, 1924.
“’Stereotypes’ may contain sound sociology.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News