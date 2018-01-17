Go Georgia Bulldogs.
San Fran Nan(cy) Pelosi and the Demo-Pelosicrats can’t afford to lose the votes of illegal invaders from south of the border.
“Pelosi and her Democratic Party comrades are desperate to keep 700,000 ‘dreamers’ – illegal aliens brought into the country as children – within the borders so the party can pad future ballot counts with their votes.”
DailyKenn.com 9-19-17
We need a smarter immigration system based on merit accompanied by the border wall.
The Waffle House co-founders died in late 2017 at age 97 and 98, still worked into their nineties and were mentioned on the always interesting yet sad yearend show on CBS Sunday Morning.
Liberals now try to peddle the “Trump is unhinged, deranged” line of nonsense. You can see the man is still sharp and the long distance diagnosis by self-appointed experts is falling flat. They did this to Barry Goldwater, when a bunch of left-wing psychiatrists who’d never met Goldwater were saying he was crazy in a newspaper ad. Those doctors should’ve had their medical licenses revoked for such irresponsible tactics. Goldwater didn’t get crazy until his last years. The same crowd praised him then.
Trump is on target and speaks calmly, so that his liberal detractors can understand him. He’s an energy machine, always active.
Commentator Steve Moore says, “I’m 15 years younger and I can’t keep up with him.”
“Larry King says he never saw CNN’s liberal bias. Which proves that even HE doesn’t watch CNN.”
Jodi Miller on MRC.org 3-7-14
“The Russian collusion delusion has failed.”
Roger Stone SoneZone.com 1-5-18
Random thoughts
