Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
The ultimate gift.
This nation has just completed the celebration of the most important celebration, the honoring of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It is sad that such a blessed nation continues to turn its back on the God who blesses it.
With the behavior of the citizens, one would wonder if God is dead or her citizens just don’t care. Men or women who fear no truth have nothing to fear from lies. The amount of jealousy that has been created has caused its citizens to be just one step from hate. To add insult to injury, the citizens of this nation, without thinking or realizing it, are getting too fat to go to Heaven.
We are faced with physical or spiritual fat. For those physically overweight or too fat, we can consult a physician.
Sin is a calorie that makes you fat. Other spiritual fats are lies, gossip, hypocrisy, alcohol, drugs, adultery and lying, not to mention a few fat calories. This nation must go on a spiritual diet. It must be followed Sunday through Sunday, and the spiritual diet must be exercised 12 months and 365 days a year.
For breakfast, take a spiritual break, cleanse yourself with memories, wash yourself of hatred and lying, remove jealousy, at breakfast, sip the cup of love, eat one slice of thankfulness, one glass of courage and half an hour of meditation and prayer. For lunch, have one pill of forgiveness with one cup of love and eat one bowl of God’s word. For dinner or supper, have one cup of love and faith, a pound of repentance, a cup of sanctification, along with one half cup of purification.
As believers of our Lord and Savior, this is the diet we must follow so that we will not be too fat to go to Heaven. I pray that this nation will not forget our Lord and Savior. Jesus Christ is Lord of all, or he is not Lord at all. Lord Bless.
Johnny L. Blacke, MSG (r)
