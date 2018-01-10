The Dodge County Recreation Department is seeking motivated individuals that are willing to serve as volunteer coaches for our youth baseball and softball programs.
Ideal candidates must possess knowledge of the sport, desire to see youth excel and a clean criminal background.
If you are interested, or for more information or to apply, please call the recreation department office at 478-374-4696 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Recreation department seeks coaches
