Squaws take two wins while Indians lose two after break

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams resumed play after Christmas break with two important region games last week.DCHS hosted Northeast Macon on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 and then traveled to Bleckley County on Saturday, January 6, 2018.
The Squaws improved to 12-1 overall and 3-1 in region 3AA with two wins over Northeast and Bleckley.
The Dodge girls used balanced scoring on offense to defeat Northeast Macon 74-55 on Tuesday in Eastman. Scoring for the Squaws were Europe Brown, 19 points; LaShauna Coley, 19 points; Destanee Wright, 18 points; Zanessia Mitchell, 16 points and Kylie Hart, two points.
The Squaws went on the road to defeat Bleckley County on Saturday, 66-41 for the second time this season. Scoring for the Squaws were Europe Brown, 24 points; Zanessia Mitchell, 23 points; LaShauna Coley, seven points; Destanee Wright, six points; Kylie Hart, five points and Cheyenne Hunt, one point. The DCHS Squaws are now ranked 2nd in the state in the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC) poll and 3rd in the Sandy’s Spiel Poll.
The Indians dropped two close region games to open the second half of the season. Dodge fell to Northeast Macon 57-54 in Eastman on Tuesday. Scoring for the Indians were DeMarcus Caines, 29 points; Nick Cummings, 10 points; RJ Carr, five points; Noah Wilcox, four points; Readell Hunt, two points; DJ Bursh, two points and Lamont Torres, two points. The Indians lost to rival Bleckley County on Saturday 60-52. Scoring for Dodge were Nick Cummings, 17 points; Noah Wilcox, ten points; RJ Carr, nine points; DeMarcus Caines, five points; Michael Carr, four points; Readell Hunt, four points and Chris Clark, three points. The Indians are now 7-4 overall and 1-3 in region 3AA.
The Squaws and Indians have two huge region games at home this week as they host Washington County on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 and then rival Dublin on Saturday, January 13, 2018 and then hit the road on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 to Macon.
Squaws take two wins while Indians lose two after break
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)