Legals 01-10-18

1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
gpn 06
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation that with Incorporate HOWELL STEEL, INC. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for Filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code (or Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code). The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 522 LEGION DRIVE; EASTMAN, GA 31023 and its initial registered agent at such address is WILLIAM T. HOWELL, JR.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ANN G. STUDSTILL
All creditors of the Estate of ANN G. STUDSTILL are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 28th day of December, 2017.
DAVID E. STUDSTILL, JR. and MARK G. STUDSTILL,
Co Executors of the Estate of ANN G. STUDSTILL, Deceased
DAVID E. STUDSTILL JR.
195 Woodfield Court
McDonough, GA 30253
MARK G. STUDSTILL
6263 Creekview Dr.
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANDREW JACKSON HULETT, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 27th day of October 2017.
MARY CATHERINE HULETT
5757 Fairhaven Road
Rhine, Georgia 31077
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as nominee for CBC NATIONAL BANK, its successors and assigns, dated October 13, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 666, Page 321, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, NA by assignment recorded in Deed Book 834, Page 213, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED TWENTY AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($161,820.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in February, 2018, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of
record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE A DIV. OF WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., PO BOX 10335, DES MOINES, IA 50306 1-800-416-1472.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS BRANDON S DYKES AND ASHLEY L DYKES OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1311 4TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as Attorney in Fact for
BRANDON S DYKES AND
ASHLEY L DYKES
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS 7 AND 8, BLOCK “O”, JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, EXT. NO. 1, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT AN IRON PIN PLACED AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WOODLAND DRIVE AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, RUN SOUTH 49 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 230.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 37 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 204.10 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 45 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 256.37 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 178.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT CONTAINS 1.07 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS.
SAID TRACT IS FURTHER DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY W.P. JOHNSON & ASSOCIATES FOR GUS A. ALLBRITTON, DATED NOVEMBER 14, 1997, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 28 AT PAGE 308 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
LOT NO. 7 OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS EXPRESSLY SUBJECT TO A PERMANENT EASEMENT TO AND RIGHT OF USE AND ATTACH TO THE CITY WATER LINE, SAID EASEMENT BEING SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCE PLAT OF SURVEY.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
MR/kdh 2/6/18
Our file no. 5325517 FT5
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: TIMOTHY HO
Civil Action File No. 17V-8258
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that AMY BROWN, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 24th day of August 2017, praying for a change in the name of minor child from TIMOTHY HO to TIMOTHY BROWN.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 5th day of DECEMBER, 2017.
AMY BROWN
Petitioner
1016
PUBLIC HEARINGS
gpn 16
PUBLIC NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE
DEVELOPMENT
OF THE 2018-2022
CONSOLIDATED PLAN
To inform the development of its 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan (Plan), the State of Georgia will host a public hearing on housing and community development needs. At this hearing, the State of Georgia will present initial needs assessments, received stakeholder and resident feedback, and proposed strategies and actions for affirmatively furthering fair housing before the proposed Plan is published for comment.
THIS PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE 2018-2022 CONSOLIDATED PLAN WILL BE HELD:
JANUARY 25, 2018 12:00 P.M. (CONFERENCE ROOM 202)
GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY AFFAIRS (DCA)
60 EXECUTIVE PARK SOUTH NE
ATLANTA, GA 30329-2231
View Information about the Plan: http://www.dca.state.ga.us/communities/communityinitiatives/programs/consolidatedplan2018-2022.asp
To request copies of data used, send an email to conplan@dca.ga.gov.
The Plan indicates how anticipated funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be implemented over 2018-2022 for the following programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA), and the National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) Programs.
The Plan will provide strategies and investments of resources to address housing and community development needs, barriers to fair housing, and lead-based paint hazards. The Plan will include all records of citizen participation/consultation. The Plan also includes the:
* FFY 2018/SFY 2019 Annual Action Plan, the first-year implementation of the five-year (2018-2022) Consolidated Plan.
* Citizen Participation Plan, the document that outlines how the State of Georgia will engage residents and stakeholders in the development of the Consolidated Plan and subsidiary documents.
The State of Georgia encourages all of its residents, sub-recipients and grantees, public agencies, and other interested parties to attend this public hearing and submit any written comments to the agency.
By mail
Georgia Department of
Community Affairs
ATTN: CONSOLIDATED PLAN PUBLIC COMMENTS
60 Executive Park South
Atlanta, Georgia 30329
By email
conplan@dca.ga.gov
By TDD
404-679-4915
Please contact DCA at conplan@dca.ga.gov (TDD: 404-679-4915) for any necessary accommodation:
* Call-in information to virtually participate in this public hearing.
* DCA is prepared to provide appropriate language services for non-English-speaking (LEP) individuals. Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and/or Vietnamese interpreters can be made available upon request. Please identify any language services needed 10 days prior to the public hearing, including in which language(s) such services are required.
Translation of the notice and interpretation services for this event are available upon request.
Traducción de la notificación y servicios de interpretación para este evento están disponibles a pedido.
* DCA complies with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. Individuals with disabilities who may need auxiliary aids or special modification to participate in the public comment process should call (404) 679-4915 or email conplan@dca.ga.gov.
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF THELMA LEE CAMPBELL, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9098
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
LETHA LANELL HAMILTON has petitioned for LETHA LANELL HAMILTON to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of THELMA LEE CAMPBELL deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before January 5, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Legals 01-10-18
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)