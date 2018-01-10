Commissioners won’t fund farmers market

After giving a little glimmer of hope at Tuesday’s meeting of the Dodge County Board of Commissioners regarding the continuation of operation of the Dodge County Farmer’s Market, the commissioners shot down requests for financial assistance at Wednesday’s budget approval meeting.
Tuesday night, commissioner Brian Watkins made the following motion, “I make a motion that the north west side of the Dodge County Courthouse be opened up each Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the use of vendors to display and sell their products to the public with the understanding that Dodge County will not/does not insure the quality, fitness, suitability, or safety of any products sold there. The vendors shall not be allowed to set up any sales areas on the courthouse steps or at any entrance, the park area or the soldier memorial areas.”
After Watkins made the motion, commissioner Terry Niblett seconded the motion. The vote to approve the motion was unanimous.
On Wednesday, commissioner Karen Cheek, prior to the board’s approval of the 2018 proposed county budget, which cut out any financial support to the farmers’ market, made a motion to make an amendment to the budget to include support of $3,035.00 to help the farmers’ market stay open.
Cheek said that she believed Sharon Flanagan, director of the Dodge County Farmers’ Market, had compiled with the board’s wishes of adjusting the financial request she made to the board. “She has even said that we could pay half of that and I think she did an excellent job.”
Flanagan had stated during the public hearing part of Wednesday’s meeting the following: “at the first public hearing I was requested to adjust the monies to a point to where we could continue operating the market as in accordance to the charter … I have carved it down to the bare minimum.”
