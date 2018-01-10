A Bush or Nixon was on the Republican ticket every time the Repubs won the presidency from 1932 -2012.
Jeb Bush hoped to excite the electorate with his comprehensive amnesty legislation.
The GOP establishment hates the Republican base. Without the GOP base, the establishment is history. They reluctantly put up with us.
Bumper sticker of the day: No Amnesty. Obey the Law.
Ever wonder how Obama got elected? White liberal guilt was a big factor. Big media wouldn’t even call him a liberal yet he was much worse than that.
Talk host Mark Levin said on 8-21-15 that many Americans have never had the chance to vote for a true conservative. Mark says never allow the media to railroad us again.
“The political system in the United States has, like all systems which grow old and large, become moribund and corrupt.”
Doug Casey on LewRockwell.com 12-25-17
The fastest growing U.S. state? Nope, it’s Idaho. It’s very scenic in most parts, especially near the Canadian Border, and late September is a good time to go west for the color change. The state of Illinois is said to be losing a resident every four minutes. That’s a heavy outflow.
The Left loves Communist dictators. George McGovern raved about his old friend Fidel Castro. Commie killers fascinate America’s liberal elite. Frankin D. Roosevelt (Russiavelt?) loved “Uncle Joe” Stalin.
Over 700 prisoners are on Death Row in California. No one has been executed in that state since January 2006? Remember when Georgia used “Sparky” the old electric chair?
Chain migration produces 61 percent of all immigration in the USA, says Laura Ingraham. Imagine our immigration system or anything close to it occurring anywhere else in the world.
Could Richard Nixon have stayed out of prison with Bill Clinton’s record?
The 2016 election summed up in a dozen words in September 2016: “What is the alternative to Trump is the only question worth asking.”
Dennis Prager 9-27-16
It’s Idaho
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)