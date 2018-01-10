It’s Idaho

A Bush or Nixon was on the Republican ticket every time the Repubs won the presidency from 1932 -2012. 
Jeb Bush hoped to excite the electorate with his comprehensive amnesty legislation.
The GOP establishment hates the Republican base. Without the GOP base, the establishment is history. They reluctantly put up with us.
Bumper sticker of the day: No Amnesty. Obey the Law.
Ever wonder how Obama got elected? White liberal guilt was a big factor. Big media wouldn’t even call him a liberal yet he was much worse than that. 
Talk host Mark Levin said on 8-21-15 that many Americans have never had the chance to vote for a true conservative. Mark says never allow the media to railroad us again.
“The political system in the United States has, like all systems which grow old and large, become moribund and corrupt.”
Doug Casey on LewRockwell.com  12-25-17
The fastest growing U.S. state? Nope, it’s Idaho. It’s very scenic in most parts, especially near the Canadian Border, and late September is a good time to go west for the color change. The state of Illinois is said to be losing a resident every four minutes. That’s a heavy outflow.
The Left loves Communist dictators. George McGovern raved about his old friend Fidel Castro. Commie killers fascinate America’s liberal elite. Frankin D. Roosevelt (Russiavelt?) loved “Uncle Joe” Stalin. 
Over 700 prisoners are on Death Row in California. No one has been executed in that state since January 2006? Remember when Georgia used “Sparky” the old electric chair?
Chain migration produces 61 percent of all immigration in the USA, says Laura Ingraham. Imagine our immigration system or anything close to it occurring anywhere else in the world.
Could Richard Nixon have stayed out of prison with Bill Clinton’s record?
The 2016 election summed up in a dozen words in September 2016: “What is the alternative to Trump is the only question worth asking.”
Dennis Prager  9-27-16

“I’m such an old coot that I can still remember when unmarried women were sometimes embarrassed when they found out they were pregnant.”
Columnist Joseph Sobran  12-11-06  Sobran.com
To get along at Fox Network, you go along with foreign adventurism, never questioning the wisdom of endless, winless undeclared wars.
Bumper sticker of the day: Forget the Bollards. Build the Wall!
“Politics has always been a way of redistributing wealth from those who produce to those who are politically favored.”
Doug Casey on LewRockwell.com  12-25-17
Earlier bumper sticker I typed incorrectly: I said “Real Trees Make Sense”, probably true, but it actually said “Real Trees Make Scents.”
Have you noticed: Liberals hate border security, tax cuts, term limits, oil drilling and all conservatives.
Trump’s magic: 1. He baits the media by saying something they deem anathema. 2. The media report it, thinking voters will be offended. 3. Voters agree with Trump, and his support increases.
DailyKenn.com  9-12-16
“If I had to choose between Clinton and Trump with a gun to my head, I’d let it go off.”
Libertarian (losertarian) candidate Gary Johnson  
Wait, Gary – vote Trump before you pull the trigger.  … MM
“If loving a brand new gun is wrong, I don’t want to be right!”
AngryWhiteDude.com    
Have you noticed – you always have time for the things you put first.
“It takes a village idiot to vote for Hillary.”
Constitution.com  Ilana Mercer
Check out Ilana on IlanaMercer.com.
She’s one of the best, and I’ve never seen her in a newspaper.
