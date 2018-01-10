Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
To Eastman and Dodge County friends,
My mother, Lucy (Chasteen) Baker, celebrated a special birthday (LXXX) on December 27, 2017. Through this column, I requested birthday cards and greetings from longtime friends and former co-workers to surprise her. Thanks to you, Mama received dozens of beautiful cards with kind notes and memories, including a very special snapshot, courtesy of Mrs. Shan Wahl. Mama was completely surprised and touched that she is still remembered.
I cannot thank you enough for pausing in your busy Christmas schedules to send a greeting to a friend you have not seen in a long while.
Thank you, Dodge County News, for being a true “Hometown Newspaper,” serving Dodge County and Middle Georgia, and for offering a public forum in which to share good news requests such as this. We could not have accomplished it without your help.
With sincere gratitude,
Dianne R. Roberts
