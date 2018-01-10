Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations to Howard C. Kaufold, Jr. of Kaufold & Everett in Vidalia, on his appointment by Governor Nathan Deal to serve as a superior court judge for the Oconee Judicial Circuit, which includes Bleckley, Dodge, Montgomery, Pulaski, Telfair and Wheeler counties.
Judge Kaufold will benefit from his 39 years of experience in the legal profession, including service as county attorney for Montgomery and Toombs counties.
Judge Kaufold’s acceptance of this appointment is evidence of his continued dedication to serving the public. His fellow members of the State Bar of Georgia wish him well in a new capacity of judicial leadership.
Sincerely,
State Bar of Georgia President Brian D. “Buck” Rogers
