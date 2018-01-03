Happy New Year!

Happy New Year!
Correction from last column: I said useless “independent” George Will told voters to vote for Roy Moore.I had Moore on the mind. He actually told Alabama voters to vote for Democrat Doug Jones. That shows you how this guy thinks.
From TheoSpark.net: ISIS murders 140 people in Paris. France closes its borders. Donald Trump’s wall doesn’t sound so stupid now, does it? 
Good websites – no need to capitalize: Narrative-Collapse.com (must use dash), SteynOnline.com, EagleForum.org, TheConservativeTreehouse.com, LiberalLogic101.com1stock1.com, WashTimes.com, SpeedTrap.org, UNZ.com, StoneZone.com, TheoSpark.net, MaryGrabar.com, CanadaFreePress.com, LifeZette.com, MonicaMemo.com, MichelleMalkin.com.
Where can I get a senior discount on a $495 pair of Lonzo Ball basketball shoes? NFL fans (National Felon League) spent $1.6 billion on league merchandise last year. A billion is still huge. It’s 1000 x 1 million. I buy blemished shoes and closeouts at Ross and other discount stores.
Big media won’t admit this: Illegal immigration down 70 percent across the southwest border under Trump as of 5-5-17.
Laura Ingraham.com
I’m a big fan of Laura Ingraham and watch her new television show and radio show in the morning. I have it on in the background now.
Clarity over agreement – Dennis Prager says he prefers it.
Global Positioning System – how did we live without it? Growing up in the South I always thought GPS stood for green pepper sauce.

Donald Trump knows the Stupid Party from the Evil Party of Crooked Hillary. He tries to take his party away from Stupid, but many there do not want to move with him.
Ann Coulter (AnnCoulter.com) reports that post-1970 immigrants vote 8-2 for the Democrats. They’re taking jobs Americans won’t do. Their main job is voting Demoleft. They quickly learn to vote for a living here.
“When I joined the military it was illegal to be homosexual, then it became optional, and now it’s legal. I’m getting out before the Democrats make it mandatory.”
Sgt. Harry Berres, USMC  December 2014
“Remember how white people rioted after OJ’s acquittal? ME NEITHER!”
PoliticsandFinance.blogsopt.com  12-27-14
On Abe Lincoln’s War of 1861: “Far more Americans died in his war than in any other in our history.”
Joseph Sobran  2-9-08  Sobran.com
Bumper sticker of the day: My take-home pay won’t take me home.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
