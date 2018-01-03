Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
In the words of a former venerable and august radio announcer and “DJ” of America’s top radio station, “WWL,” the blowtorch of the south and out of New Orleans, radio host of “The Charlie Bryan show” once said, “the most dangerous person in the world is the millennial democratic voter.”
After all, President Trump must be having success by the amount of hysteria on the left.
New pew research polls suggest that, “Americans will vote straight Democratic ticket.”
I think I can speak for Charlie Bryan, myself and sweetie, my bride, why would anyone want to go back to rampant illegal immigration, policies that makes us less secure in regards to terrorism, (lopping off your head, and burning you alive), an ineffective foreign policy that did nothing to stop our enemies from becoming armed with nuclear weapons, a stagnant economy, and an administration, Hussein Obama, the quasi Manchurian Candidate that sided with anti-police hate groups, “Black Lives Matter” who’s edicts call for “The systematic executions of all law enforcement officers in the United States” ?
Another poll suggest that these so called young Millennial voters often said that democrat party over country, yet, the 2016 candidate (The witch) was proven without a doubt of lying to the FBI, even tough she was not charged). Last time I checked, this is called being a “lap dog” for that feckless traitor and bottom feeder to this country Queen Hillary. Can you hear me former fired and FBI Director James Comey?
The Democrats and a willing shills, the media, have looked for over a year now, and it infuriates them they have nothing on President Trump.
This new left leaning Millennial are intent on burning this country to the ground, and the most disturbing context of this, is you, the conservative voter who repeatedly votes in RINO’s “republican in name only” who could care less in scourging this menace to society (the democrats), but only sees a fat checking account from you idiots. You had an opportunity to elect a man of God in Alabama, and once again, blew it.
And by the way, Charlie Bryan is my uncle, who is 90 years young and can still out smart, out run, out wit you knuckled headed Millennial, And still spins Pete Fountain, Frank Sinatra, Mantovani and Ray Conniff on 45’s and “LP” on a “Hi Fi”. Hey Millennial, do even know what a Hi FI, 45 and LP is anyway? Yea, that’s what I thought too. Now go back to your “Ellen Degenerate show” that Double entendre in spelling of her name was for good reason.
TSGT. Joseph L Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
Letter to the editor
