Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations and thanks to the officers and members of the Oconee Judicial Circuit Bar Association on the success of their recent toy donation project.
Bar members from the Oconee Circuit, which includes Bleckley, Dodge, Montgomery, Pulaski, Telfair and Wheeler counties, purchased and donated toys for children in foster care throughout the circuit. We salute attorneys Ronald E. Daniels, Virginia C. Josey and Keely K. Pitts, who delivered the toys on behalf of their colleagues to the TLC Court Appointed Special Advocates program for distribution to the children, and all Oconee Circuit Bar members who participated in the project.
We depend on local bar associations to meet the unique needs of the attorneys and citizens of each community in our state. Successful projects like this are inspiring examples of the great work being carried out by lawyers throughout Georgia in service to the public, the legal profession and the justice system.
Sincerely,
Brian D. “Buck” Rogers
State Bar of Georgia president
