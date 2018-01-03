Every year around January 1, as tradition dictates, pens and pencils and paper are put to good use. People start making resolutions for the new year.
New Year’s resolutions are said to have first been implemented more than 4,000 years ago with the ancient Babylonians. Reported to have held the first recorded celebrations to mark the new year, the Babylonians made promises to pay their debts and return any objects they had borrowed as they crowned a new king.
According to history, these promises could have been considered the forerunners of what we know as ‘New Year’s Resolutions.’
Making promises to change and improve ourselves has become such a mainstay at the transition to a new year, that it is rare to see someone who doesn’t at least verbalize thoughts of change.
A group of Dodge County citizens shared their resolutions for 2018 with The Dodge County News via social media.
through like grains of sand.”
Driggers continued, “I really do not make resolutions anymore, in the past I never did them for more than two weeks. I do pray that I will take better care of myself and be able to be around to enjoy my family and my precious granddaughter.”
Dodge County citizens discuss 2018 resolutions
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)