Dodge County citizens discuss 2018 resolutions

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, January 3. 2018
Comments (0)
Every year around January 1, as tradition dictates, pens and pencils and paper are put to good use. People start making resolutions for the new year.

New Year’s resolutions are said to have first been implemented more than 4,000 years ago with the ancient Babylonians. Reported to have held the first recorded celebrations to mark the new year, the Babylonians made promises to pay their debts and return any objects they had borrowed as they crowned a new king.

According to history, these promises could have been considered the forerunners of what we know as ‘New Year’s Resolutions.’

Making promises to change and improve ourselves has become such a mainstay at the transition to a new year, that it is rare to see someone who doesn’t at least verbalize thoughts of change.

A group of Dodge County citizens shared their resolutions for 2018 with The Dodge County News via social media.

through like grains of sand.”

Driggers continued, “I really do not make resolutions anymore, in the past I never did them for more than two weeks. I do pray that I will take better care of myself and be able to be around to enjoy my family and my precious granddaughter.”

Elaine Pittman said, “What is my resolution for 2018? I want to grow professionally in my teaching career and master my cooking skills.”

She added, “I would love to see Dodge County gain prospects for new industries in order that we have more productive working citizens. In addition, we could combat the drug problems in our area.”

Quint Bush answered quickly with a bit of smile. “The last four years I have resolved to refrain from being the Facebook Fact Checker. It rarely changes people’s opinions when I correct their incorrect posts and serves to irritate them.”

He said, “This year I’m cutting back on sodas. I’m not necessarily cutting them out of my life completely, but I will be cutting way back. I actually started this about two weeks ago and I’ve only had 12 ounces of Sprite, spread among three or four servings since then. I’m going with water, coffee, juice and unsweetened tea.”

Leigh Parker stated, “I want to be a better Christian wife and mom.”

Bush added, “So, my resolution will be to continue a nearly soda-free life, but I won’t consider it a failed resolution if I have a little Coca Cola from time to time.”

Steve Greer said, “I resolve to love my family more.”

Whatever your resolution may be, may the new year be filled with good things.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News