Squaws stun Lady Jackets, Indians cruise in to win

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams closed out the first half of their season with wins against AAAAA Wayne County High School last Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in Eastman.
The seventh ranked Squaws stunned the Lady Jackets by outscoring them 32-11 in the final quarter for the come from behind win, 52-51.
The Squaws trailed Wayne County by 20 points going into the final quarter. Zanessia Mitchell scored 14 of her game high 18 points in the fourth including three three-pointers followed by Destanee Wright, who scored ten of her 12 points in the final quarter.
Other scoring for the Squaws were Europe Brown, 11 points; LaShauna Coley, five points; Aniya Black, four points and Cheyenne Hunt, two points.
The Indians cruised to a win by defeating Wayne County 67-48. Scoring for the Indians were Nick Cummings, 25 points; RJ Carr, 21 points; DeMarcus Caines, 12 points; Michael Carr, five points; Noah Wilcox, two points and Tony Baldwin, two points.
The Squaws are now 10-1 overall and 1-1 in Region 3AA, while the Indians are 7-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 3AA.
DCHS are set to hit the hardwood after Christmas break on Tuesday January 2, 2018, as they host Northeast Macon, then will travel to Cochran on Saturday, January 6, 2018 for a rematch with Royals.
FIGHT FOR WIN Tuesday night's match-up against the Dodge County High School Indians and the Wayne County Jackets was a fierce battle for control from one end of the court to the next, but the Indians fought hard and stayed in control. It was all hands in the air during this photo as the Jackets and the Indians weren't giving up control regardless if the ball went in or not. (Photo by Lori Peacock Williams)
