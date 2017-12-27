Legals 12-27-2017

1005
CONSTRUCTION/SERVICE BIDS
gpn 05
INVITATION TO BIDS
SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY
The Georgia Department of Transportation will receive sealed bids to purchase property located at U.S. Highway 341/SR 27 and Congo Lane, Eastman, GA until 12:00 P.M. on January 23, 2018 for 16.491 acres, under Project #GIP00-0341-00(019), PI# 262090, Parcel #35A, Dodge County, Georgia. THE APPRAISED VALUE IS $30,000.00.
Bids must be submitted on a Bid Proposal Form issued by the Georgia Department of Transportation, Office of Right of Way, 600 West Peachtree Street, N.W., Atlanta, Georgia 30308.
The Department of Transportation reserves the right to reject any or all bids. For more information or to obtain a Bid Package, contact Anne-Rose Loy at 404-347-0157 and refer to PM #3430.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANDREW JACKSON HULETT, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 27th day of October 2017.
MARY CATHERINE HULETT
5757 Fairhaven Road
Rhine, Georgia 31077
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from THOMAS DAVID HOLT and TIMOTHY S. SMITH to MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, dated January 29, 2009, recorded in Deed Book 625, pages 248-251, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia, conveying the property described hereinafter to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $522,854.06, with interest thereon as set forth therein, for a total amount of $512,846.31 (as of December 5, 2017) being due, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Eastman, Georgia, during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN JANUARY, 2018, the following described property, to-wit:
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 50 AND 51 IN THE FIFTEENTH (15TH) LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 191.55 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS 78.85 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 50 AND A 112.70 ACRE TRACT IN LAND LOT NUMBER 51 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED APRIL 3, 1947, MADE FOR MRS. HIRHAM COOPER AND A. C. SANDERS BY JAKE D. HARRELL, SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 52 AT PAGE 435 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY AS TRACT NUMBERS V AND VI IN THAT CERTAIN DEED DATED JUNE 5, 1997, FROM EVELYN S. HOLT TO JACK E. HOLT, JR. AND THOMAS DAVID HOLT AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 286 AT PAGES 116-118 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO: ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBERS 40 AND 41 IN THE FIFTEENTH (15TH) LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF A TOTAL OF 90.42 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT NUMBERS 1 AND 2 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MAY 31, 2006, MADE FOR JACK E. HOLT, JR. BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35 AT PAGE 219 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
TRACT NUMBER TWO IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THE RIGHTS OF PRICE COMMUNICATIONS WIRELESS, INC. ITS SUCCESSORS OR ASSIGNS, IN A LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL AS TO A PORTION OF TRACT NUMBER TWO, AS EVIDENCED BY THAT CERTAIN MEMORANDUM OF LEASE AND RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL DATED JULY 15, 1998, AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 323 AT PAGES 47-50 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of nonpayment of the indebtedness when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, the sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees, notice of intent to collect attorney’s fee having been given.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is THOMAS DAVID HOLT AND TIMOTHY S. SMITH, or a tenant or tenants, and said property commonly has an address of 855 HAWKINSVILLE HWY. EASTMAN, GA 31023.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, 6 COLLEGE STREET, McRAE, GA 31055. Telephone: 229-868-5656.
The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
THE MERCHANTS &
CITIZENS BANK
ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
THOMAS DAVID HOLT AND
TIMOTHY S. SMITH
C. LEE CANNON, JR.
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorneys for
The Merchants & Citizens Bank
Post Office Box 55270
McRae, Georgia 31055
Phone 229-868-6065
Facsimile 229-868-6063
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by ANGELA MCDUFFIE AND KASABIAN R MCDUFFIE to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICOR LENDING GROUP dated 8/10/2007 and recorded in Deed Book 585 Page 71 DODGE County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by BANK OF AMERICA, N.A, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 52,627.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on JANUARY 02, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF EASTMAN STREET, WHICH POINT IS LOCATED 267.9 FEET Northwest FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE WITH THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF 12TH AVENUE; AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 46 DEGREES 55 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 135 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 43 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 89 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 49 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 135 FEET TO A POINT ON
THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID EASTMAN STREET; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE SOUTH 43 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE 91.6 FEET BACK TO THE POINT AND PLACE OF
BEGINNING; ALL IN ACCORDANCE WITH A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED JULY 1971, AS PREPARED BY HARRELL & ROSS, SURVEYORS, SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 10, PAGE 74, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
TAX ID#: E18 066
BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM PATSY HUFF AS SET FORTH IN DEED BOOK 379, PAGE 95, AND RECORDED ON 7/3/2001, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS.
THE SOURCE DEED AS STATED ABOVE IS THE LAST RECORD OF VESTING FILED FOR THIS
PROPERTY. THERE HAVE BEEN NO VESTING CHANGES SINCE THE DATE OF THE ABOVE REFERENCED SOURCE.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 5731 EASTMAN STREET, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): KASABIAN R MCDUFFIE AND ANGELA MCDUFFIE or tenant or tenants.
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC
LOSS MITIGATION
3043 TOWNSGATE ROAD #200
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA 91361
1-866-549-3583
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and
audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
ANGELA MCDUFFIE AND
KASABIAN R MCDUFFIE
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
112021540A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 112021540A
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from JUSTIN MARLIE MULLIS to LYNN S. BRIDGES dated March 30, 2012, and recorded in Deed Book 703 at Pages 47 in the Deed Records of DODGE County, Georgia, said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of THIRTY-THOUSAND AND 00/100 ($30,000.00) with interest at the rate specified therein, will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN JANUARY, 2018, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF CHESTER, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOTS 9, 10, 11, 12, AND 13 IN BLOCK “O” ACCORDING TO A SURVEY THEREOF MADE BY J. P. MCDANIEL, C.E., IN MAY 1903, ALL OF SAID LOTS HAVE A FRONTAGE OF 30 FEET, FACING EAST ON LAURENS STREET, EXCEPT LOT NO. 10, WHICH HAS A FRONTAGE OF 31 FEET, AND ALL RUN BACK A DEPTH OF 110 FEET OF EVEN WIDTH, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF.
AND: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF CHESTER, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOTS FOURTEEN (14), FIFTEEN (15), AND SIXTEEN (16) IN BLOCK “O”, ACCORDING TO THE MCDONALD SURVEY OF SAID TOWN MADE IN MAY 1903, EACH OF SAID LOTS HAVING FRONTAGE OF 30 FEET AND RUNNING BACK A DEPTH OF 100 FEET, TOGETHER WITH THE IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, AND BEING A PART OF THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY MRS. MARY M. LINSY TO C. A. GRAHAM, MARCH 10, 1953, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 70, PAGE 125 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT. SAID PLAT REFERRED TO IS RECORDED IN CHARTER BOOK “A”, PAGE 26, SAID CLERK’S OFFICE.
SAID LANDS ARE THE IDENTICAL LANDS DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING DEEDS: (A) DEED FROM WOODIE SANDERS TO LYNN BRIDGES DATED APRIL 17, 1992, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 226, PAGE 378, SAID DODGE COUNTY RECORDS, AND (2) DEED FROM C. A. GRAHAM TO LYNN S. BRIDGES DATED APRIL 3, 1998, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 302, PAGE 58, SAID DODGE COUNTY RECORDS. SAID DEEDS ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN IN THEIR ENTIRETY IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note, including but not limited to the nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due.
The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorney’s fees and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold subject to the following which may affect the title to said property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments, all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the Party in possession of the property is JUSTIN MARLIE MULLIS or his tenant(s). The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
LYNN S. BRIDGES,
As Attorney in Fact for
JUSTIN MARLIE MULLIS
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
P. O. Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478/374-1505
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: TIMOTHY HO
Civil Action File No. 17V-8258
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that AMY BROWN, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 24th day of August 2017, praying for a change in the name of minor child from TIMOTHY HO to TIMOTHY BROWN.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 5th day of DECEMBER, 2017.
AMY BROWN
Petitioner
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF THELMA LEE CAMPBELL, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9098
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
LETHA LANELL HAMILTON has petitioned for LETHA LANELL HAMILTON to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of THELMA LEE CAMPBELL deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before January 5, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES ROBERT MARTIN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9101
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
DOUGLAS F. MARTIN, JR. has petitioned for DOUGLAS F. MARTIN, JR. to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of CHARLES ROBERT MARTIN deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before January 19, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
ASHLEY BURCH
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
5401 Anson Avenue
Room 100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ARTHUR LEE MURRAY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9091
NOTICE
The Petition of BELINDA SHARON FLOWERS, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: WHOMEVER IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before December 8, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on December 8, 2017. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the PROBATE COURT
By: KAYE NOLES
Clerk of the Probate Court
Dodge County Courthouse
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Legals 12-27-2017
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)