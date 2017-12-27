Commissioners face concerns over 2018 proposed budget

The Dodge County Board of Commissioners faced a lot of ‘whys’ on Friday, December 22 during the public hearing to present the proposed budget for the county for 2018.
More than two dozen people filled the room Friday afternoon to have their questions regarding proposed budget cuts for the upcoming year to the Dodge County Board of Commissioners.
During the public comment session, responses to questions were limited, and commissioners Dan McCranie and Terry Niblett, and interim county manager Bobby Peacock, were the only voices heard representing the board, except once when county attorney John Harrington was called to answer a concern about public notification of the work session held on December 18 prior to the regular meeting of the board.
Sharon Flanagan, director of the Dodge County Farmer’s Market, led the charge of concerns and questions regarding several issues revolving around the proposed budget.
In the proposed budget, the commission board had looked into cutting funding for the farmer’s market out completely.
Flanagan pled for that not to happen. “The farmer’s market has brought numerous outside individuals into the community…several of them to your grounds. They have not noticed the beautiful courthouse before and they love your grounds.” Flanagan said.
She also presented facts in regards to the boost to the local economy that the market has helped bring about since its implementation. Flanagan mentioned that those volunteers and board members with the Dodge County Farmer’s Market had worked very hard to keep “events low key where there would be not extra maintenance for the county.”
Bill Grimes spoke on behalf of keeping the farmer’s market going. “We moved here in May, and part of the reason we did is because of the farming in the area…we come and get our fresh vegetables at the market…having the farmer’s market here helps with the tax dollars for Dodge County,” he said.
JoAnn Rozier stated, “The Dodge County Farmer’s Market is a great asset to the farmers and the people of Dodge County.”
Patty Martin, a vendor and volunteer with the farmer’s market, was passionate with her plea. “What we do brings in different types of people to the community, and brings in revenue to the county,” she said and asked the board to consider saving the market.
“The main commerce for Dodge County is family...and we have lots of small family farms…what Sharon has asked is for the very minimal help from you all,” Mike Flanagan said.
Lynn Sullivan stood, and spoke volumes. “Why take away something that is so right?”
Commissioners face concerns over 2018 proposed budget
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)