Commissioners face concerns over 2018 proposed budget

Top Stories
Wednesday, December 27. 2017
The Dodge County Board of Commissioners faced a lot of ‘whys’ on Friday, December 22 during the public hearing to present the proposed budget for the county for 2018.

More than two dozen people filled the room Friday afternoon to have their questions regarding proposed budget cuts for the upcoming year to the Dodge County Board of Commissioners.

During the public comment session, responses to questions were limited, and commissioners Dan McCranie and Terry Niblett, and interim county manager Bobby Peacock, were the only voices heard representing the board, except once when county attorney John Harrington was called to answer a concern about public notification of the work session held on December 18 prior to the regular meeting of the board.

Sharon Flanagan, director of the Dodge County Farmer’s Market, led the charge of concerns and questions regarding several issues revolving around the proposed budget.

In the proposed budget, the commission board had looked into cutting funding for the farmer’s market out completely.

Flanagan pled for that not to happen. “The farmer’s market has brought numerous outside individuals into the community…several of them to your grounds. They have not noticed the beautiful courthouse before and they love your grounds.” Flanagan said.

She also presented facts in regards to the boost to the local economy that the market has helped bring about since its implementation. Flanagan mentioned that those volunteers and board members with the Dodge County Farmer’s Market had worked very hard to keep “events low key where there would be not extra maintenance for the county.”

Bill Grimes spoke on behalf of keeping the farmer’s market going. “We moved here in May, and part of the reason we did is because of the farming in the area…we come and get our fresh vegetables at the market…having the farmer’s market here helps with the tax dollars for Dodge County,” he said.

JoAnn Rozier stated, “The Dodge County Farmer’s Market is a great asset to the farmers and the people of Dodge County.”

Patty Martin, a vendor and volunteer with the farmer’s market, was passionate with her plea. “What we do brings in different types of people to the community, and brings in revenue to the county,” she said and asked the board to consider saving the market.

“The main commerce for Dodge County is family...and we have lots of small family farms…what Sharon has asked is for the very minimal help from you all,” Mike Flanagan said.

Lynn Sullivan stood, and spoke volumes. “Why take away something that is so right?”

Sharon Flanagan stood before the board again, and this time, asked questions regarding three issues on the budget that concerned her. One was the support for the local animal shelter, two was a specific line item regarding sanitation and the last was a decrease in the road department budget.

“I just wanted to know about the support of the animal shelter…where is that?” Flanagan asked.

Dodge County Commissioner Terry Niblett spoke up, “I can answer that. That was fake news. There was no change in the support for the animal shelter … I have had to answer that several times on my phone today.”

Flanagan said, “Fake news? Well, that is good.”

As per her concerns regarding the road department, Flanagan asked, “It appears that the road department budget decreased as well.” She mentioned the condition of the Golf Course Road, which had been repaved, and was now in deteriorating condition. She mentioned that taxpayer money had been spent to have the road repaved, and it was already in worse condition than it was prior to the repaving. Her concern was if the road department budget was cut, would money be available to take care of the reworking of roads.

Also, Flanagan wanted to know how much it cost to repave a road. The response she received was $90,000 a mile. “Wow. Then that was $180,000 of wasted money,” she exclaimed.

Flanagan continued, “Is there something that can be done so that this could be prevented from happening again? I don’t want to insult the contractor. I don’t know what type of contract we had.”

McCranie said, “The road department is the only department that the commission board controls…everyone is either elected officials or state-mandated.”

As per the road, “We will check on it and see if we can re-salvage it,” McCranie said.

Interim county manager Bobby Peacock said, “I didn’t know the road was as bad as you thought. We had the engineering company look at the road, and they found the base of the road was bad…and it is something that we can look into in the next go-round.”

Flanagan asked for an explanation on what ‘the next go-round’ meant. Peacock said in about a year or so.

“We have an engineering firm that inspects all of the roads,” Peacock stated.

Flanagan then asked for an explanation regarding a line item on the proposed budget for sanitation.

McCranie started reading various items that the money could go for, i.e. salaries, equipment, and dumpsters. “That is for the sanitation department…trash pick-up.”

A second public meeting in regards to the proposed budget for Dodge County for fiscal year 2018 will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in the chambers of the Dodge County Board of Commissioners in Suite 102 in the Dodge County Courthouse Annex.
