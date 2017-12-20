Dodge wrestling team does well in region and tourney

By Brian Grauberger
The Dodge County High School wrestling team traveled to Northeast High School in Macon for the Second Annual Region 3AA Duals on Thursday, December 14, 2017.
The Indians went into the tournament as the reigning region champions.
In the first round, the Indians faced eventual champion Washington County, losing a close dual to the Golden Hawks by a final score of 42-36.
In the second round, the Indians bounced back with a convincing 48-21 victory over Northeast Macon.
The Dodge grapplers took on East Laurens in the third and final round. Dodge came out on top, defeating the Falcons 33-27 and giving the Indians second place in the region tournament.
On the night, Christian Tyukodi, Christian Grauberger, and Tyler Montford went undefeated.
Judd Bellflower, Keshaun Smokes, Joah Gay and Javon McNeal finished with two wins and one loss each.
Christian Grauberger was voted as the most outstanding middleweight wrestler of the tournament for his performance on the night.
On Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, 2017, the Dodge County High School wrestling team traveled to Soperton to compete in the Viking Invitational. This is an individual tournament. All grapplers wrestle five matches in the preliminary rounds.
After completion of the five preliminary rounds, the top four wrestlers at each weight are seeded in a bracket and wrestle for placing in the medal rounds.
The Indians had a good showing on Friday and were in fifth place after the first three preliminary rounds.
On Saturday, the Indians put in a stellar performance as they qualified seven wrestlers for the medal rounds.
Five of the seven Dodge wrestlers that qualified for the medal rounds advanced to the finals.
Christian Tyukodi lost a close decision in the finals in the 106 lbs. weight class and finished with three wins and two losses and a second place finish.
Lance Bayles, the number one seed at 126 lbs., lost in the finals settling for second and a 6-1 record for the tournament.
At 160 lbs., Christian Grauberger kept his record perfect on the year, capturing first and finishing with seven wins and no losses.
At 170 lbs., Keshaun Smokes put together a solid weekend as he finished with four wins and three losses, capturing fourth.
The Indians entered two wrestlers in the 182 lb. weight class, starter Tyler Montfort and freshman Joah Gay. Montford finished with six wins and one loss on the weekend, losing in the finals to finish second.
Gay ended his day with five wins and two losses (both losses to Montford) and took home third place.
At 220 lbs., Javon McNeal put together a solid weekend, as he won five matches and lost two (both losses to the eventual champion) and took home the silver.
The Indians performance was good enough to claim second, finishing behind Vidalia and ahead of Jeff Davis in the 16-team tournament. The Indians will be back in action Wednesday, December 20, 2017, as they travel to Fitzgerald for a two-day individual tournament.
Dodge wrestling team does well in region and tourney
