Gets The Ring

The Middle Georgia Impact Team finished first place in the USSA Winter Championship in Dublin on December 2, 2017. The team played in the high school division and finished 5-1 on the day, defeating Georgia Impact (National) of Atlanta to win the ring tournament. Congratulations to the girls on the hard fought win and for the terrific play during the championship games in Dublin.Pictured above are (front row, l-r), Chastity Stephens, Paige Harrelson, Sierra Webster and Bre Harrison, and (second row, l-r), Lysete Para, Alana Lucas, Amber Maxwell, Jenna Hickman, Linzy Bowen, Gracie Lewis and Sierra Taylor and (back row, l-r), coaches Al Lewis, Steven Taylor and Spencer Webster.
