The Dodge County Middle School Warrior wrestling team hosted its first dual matches of the year on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. In their first dual of the night, the Warriors faced an experienced team in Vidalia. The dual ended with the Dodge grapplers tying Vidalia in wins and losses. The Warriors then faced Telfair County, winning eight matches to Telfair’s four. The team will be back in action following Christmas break against three other teams in Dublin. Pictured above are (front row, l-r), Emilia Victor, Jarrious Coney, Darrious Coney, Luke Lamb and Braylon Mincey and (back row, l-r), Alyssa Morris Jaylon Carr, Jameal Perry, Emmanuel Sutton, Jerrel James and RJ Belflower.
Hosts first matches
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)