Squaws and Indians earn three wins a piece last week

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams had a full slate of games last week. The Squaws and Indians each won three games. The eighth ranked Squaws improved to 9-1 overall with wins over non-region foes West Laurens, Hawkinsville and Wilcox County.
The Squaws defeated AAAA West Laurens 63-39 on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 in Eastman. Scoring for the Squaws were Europe Brown, 23 points; Zanessia Mitchell, 18 points; Destanee Wright, 11 points; Nadia Lewis, eight points; Aniyah Black, three points and Precious Coleman, one point.
The Dodge County girls poured it on Hawkinsville, 72-39 on Friday, December 15, 2017. Scoring for Dodge were Zanessia Mitchell, 18 points; Europe Brown, 11 points; Kaonta Goolsby, ten points; Destanee Wright, eight points; Kylie Hart, six points; Cheyenne Hunt, six points; Jazmine Mizell, six points; LaShauna Coley, five points and Aniyah Black, two points.
The eighth ranked AA Squaws defeated seventh ranked A Wilcox for the second time this season on Saturday, December 16, 2017 in Eastman.
The Squaws won 50-34 over the Lady Patriots. Scoring the Squaws were Europe Brown, 23 points; Zanessia Mitchell, 13 points; Destanee Wright, 11 points; LaShauna Coley, two points and Aniyah Black, one point.
The Dodge County boys are now 6-2 overall after three wins this week.
The Indians defeated the Raiders of West Laurens, 72-69 in Eastman on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. Nick Cummings poured in game and career high 44 points in the win.
DeMarcus Caines followed with ten points. Others scoring were RJ Carr, seven points; Noah Wilcox, five points; Michael Carr, four points and Tony Baldwin, two points.
The Indians traveled to Hawkinsville on Friday, December 15, 2017 and defeated the Red Devils, 68-63. Scoring were Nick Cummings, 25 points; RJ Carr, 15 points; Noah Wilcox, 12 points; DeMarcus Caines, 10 points; Michael Carr, four points and Tony Baldwin, two points.
Dodge County hosted the eighth ranked Wilcox County Patriots and avenged an earlier loss by defeating the Patriots, 68-58 on Saturday, December 16, 2017. Scoring for the Indians were Nick Cummings, 26 points; RJ Carr, 15 points; DeMarcus Caines, 12 points; Noah Wilcox, seven points; Michael Carr, six points and Tony Baldwin, two points.
DCHS basketball was scheduled to host Wayne County on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 before taking a two-week break.
They will return after the Christmas holidays to host Northeast Macon on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 and travel to Bleckley County for a rematch on Saturday, January 6, 2018.
