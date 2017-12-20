Cochran Highway widening begins

A much anticipated widening project of U.S. Highway 23 (Cochran Highway) has started as many drivers have noted due to barrels and signs along roadway have appeared.
According to Dodge County Interim County Manager Bobby Peacock, he got the word that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) had awarded the contract for a widening project along that area.
Peacock said that Everett Dykes Grassing Company, Inc. had been given the go-ahead to begin the work on the project. “They have been talking about this for a long time.”
When asked specifically what the project was, Peacock told The Dodge County News on the phone Tuesday, “It is going to be a four lane road.”
Peacock said he was told the project would take about “two years to complete.”
GDOT Communications’ Specialist Kyle Collins sent a statement from GDOT after The Dodge County News reached out to GDOT for further information.
“This is the largest statewide construction contract … it was awarded at $44 million for 9.5 miles of widening on US 21/State Route (SR) 87 from Log Cabin Road to south of State Route (SR) 257 in Dodge and Bleckley Counties,” Collins’ statement read. The proposed completion date for the project is Halloween, October 31, 2021.
Collins explained, “The project will begin with an existing three-lane section and transition to two 12-foot-wide southbound lanes and one 12-foot-wide northbound lane between the SR 87 Spur and County Road (CR) 8/CR 137. Then transition to two 12-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction separated by a 14-foot-wide flush median with an urban shoulder, and will continue to County Road 133.”
