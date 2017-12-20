Merry Christmas!

Wednesday, December 20. 2017
Merry Christmas!
Exit polls in Alabama showed a heavy black vote, which went 96 percent for ultraliberal Doug Jones, with black women voting 98 percent for him. “Among whites the sex gap went the opposite way. White men voted 72 percent for Roy Moore; white women only 63 percent.”
John Derbyshire on VDare.com  12-15-17
Moore only lost by 1 1/2 percent.
MM
Roy Moore was a terrible candidate – no finesse in handling the press, very clumsy with odd answers in interviews with antagonistic and even friendly interviewers. Moore needed to learn from smoothly antagonistic to the media Donald Trump, who was media-savvy for a first time candidate. Congressman Mo Brooks should’ve been the Republican candidate. Mo would have won by ten to twenty points over Jones. The ultraliberal Jones is already a one-termer and will be gone in two years. Of course I also predicted Mitt Romney would defeat B.H. Obama in 2012.
How the GOP (Generally Obtuse Party) blew a cinch win in the Alabama Senate race: “In Virginia, New Jersey and now Alabama, it’s not that President Trump’s platform was tried and found wanting, it’s that it was ignored and never tried.”
James Kirkpatrick on VDare.com and UNZ.com  12-13-17
All should read on UNZ.com the great column by James Kirkpatrick “MSM Triumphs as GOP Establishment Sabotages Winnable Alabama Senate Race.”
UNZ.com  12-13-17
James Kirkpatrick is so good the major newspapers will never hire him. So who needs the big boys when we have the Internet, America and the world’s longest backyard fence and news source. You can read a lot of stuff and think for yourself – make up your own mind. I gave up on useless never-Trumper George Will long ago. Did you read George’s take on the Alabama Senate race? He said last month that he visited Alabama and that voters there should vote for Roy Moore. A couple of years ago Will was saying Republicans should vote for Hillary Clinton and concentrate on Congressional races instead of fighting her. Will claimed in 2016 that he was no longer a Republican. Good riddance. Check out Ilana Mercer or anyone on VDare.com instead of Will. Will ridiculed Ronald Reagan as unelectable in 1974, when Ronnie was a mere 63 – “too old,” claimed George Will.

Liberals still hate the Big Five: border control, tax cuts, term limits, oil drilling, and all conservatives.
CNN: Collusion Narrative Network.
NBC: Narrative ‘Bout-ta Collapse.
ABC: All Behind Clinton.
Bumper sticker of the day: Real Trees Make Sense.
Florida Senator Bill Nelson (Demoleft) needs to go. He’s up for reelection next year and voted the Obama line 97 percent of the time for eight years.
“Disloyal R’s are far more difficult than Crooked Hillary. They come at you from all sides. They don’t know how to win. I will teach them.”
Donald Trump  10-11-16
Any Trump success = failure to the left wing.
Could Richard Nixon have stayed out of prison with Bill Clinton’s record? The Left never forgave Nixon for bringing large numbers of working class whites into the Republican Party.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: Narrative-Collapse (you must use the dash), AmericanMajority.com, CasteFootball.us, WeaselZippers.us, CanadaFreePress.com, LewRockwell.com, MaryGrabar.com, JaneChastain.com, DailyKenn.com, LifeZette.com, NumbersUSA.com, IlanaMercer.com, WashTimes.com, LauraIngraham.com, Breitbart.com, NYPost.com, RaymondArroyo.com, ClashDaily.com, DrudgeReport.com.
Be sure to check out the Laura Ingram TV show The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Network, also her great radio show. 
“I can’t say, but few would say we live in an age distinguished by logical thinking.”
Joseph Sobran  August 2003  Sobran.com
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
