Merry Christmas!
Exit polls in Alabama showed a heavy black vote, which went 96 percent for ultraliberal Doug Jones, with black women voting 98 percent for him. “Among whites the sex gap went the opposite way. White men voted 72 percent for Roy Moore; white women only 63 percent.”
John Derbyshire on VDare.com 12-15-17
Moore only lost by 1 1/2 percent.
MM
Roy Moore was a terrible candidate – no finesse in handling the press, very clumsy with odd answers in interviews with antagonistic and even friendly interviewers. Moore needed to learn from smoothly antagonistic to the media Donald Trump, who was media-savvy for a first time candidate. Congressman Mo Brooks should’ve been the Republican candidate. Mo would have won by ten to twenty points over Jones. The ultraliberal Jones is already a one-termer and will be gone in two years. Of course I also predicted Mitt Romney would defeat B.H. Obama in 2012.
How the GOP (Generally Obtuse Party) blew a cinch win in the Alabama Senate race: “In Virginia, New Jersey and now Alabama, it’s not that President Trump’s platform was tried and found wanting, it’s that it was ignored and never tried.”
James Kirkpatrick on VDare.com and UNZ.com 12-13-17
All should read on UNZ.com the great column by James Kirkpatrick “MSM Triumphs as GOP Establishment Sabotages Winnable Alabama Senate Race.”
UNZ.com 12-13-17
James Kirkpatrick is so good the major newspapers will never hire him. So who needs the big boys when we have the Internet, America and the world’s longest backyard fence and news source. You can read a lot of stuff and think for yourself – make up your own mind. I gave up on useless never-Trumper George Will long ago. Did you read George’s take on the Alabama Senate race? He said last month that he visited Alabama and that voters there should vote for Roy Moore. A couple of years ago Will was saying Republicans should vote for Hillary Clinton and concentrate on Congressional races instead of fighting her. Will claimed in 2016 that he was no longer a Republican. Good riddance. Check out Ilana Mercer or anyone on VDare.com instead of Will. Will ridiculed Ronald Reagan as unelectable in 1974, when Ronnie was a mere 63 – “too old,” claimed George Will.
Merry Christmas!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)